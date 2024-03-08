Puducherry child's murder calls for closer tab on drug rings

The ghastly murder and sexual harassment of a nine-year-old girl has shaken the conscience of Puducherry. A day after her body was laid to rest amid huge outrage, life in the tourist city came to a halt on Friday as the opposition parties called for a bandh.

Protesters marched to the Raj Nivas, attempting to break the security cordon and raising slogans against the Lt Governor, the administrator of the Union territory, Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam. What has irked people is the thriving drug mafia in the city and the initial apathy of cops that led to a tardy investigation in the missing-girl complaint.