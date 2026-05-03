Tamil Nadu polls: All arrangements in place for vote counting, says CEO

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Sunday said all arrangements have been made for the counting of votes at 62 designated counting centres across the state on Monday.

The preperations include a comprehensive three-tier security plan, the CEC said.

Elections to 234 Assembly segments were held in the state on April 23.

The incumbent DMK regime has fought big to retain power, and its archrival AIADMK has slogged to win power after five years as the principal opposition party.

Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK's entry into the electoral arena has made predictions about the winning prospects tough and the Tamil nationalist Seeman's NTK is another factor in the polls.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM with the postal ballot counting and at 8.30 AM, counting of votes recorded in EVMs will commence.

Approximately 1.25 lakh personnel which includes officials, and micro-observers on vote-counting duty and police have been deployed.

Polling was held on April 23 in all the 75,064 polling stations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

For the purpose of counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), 234 counting halls have been arranged.

An additional 240 halls have been designated for the counting of Postal Ballots and Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPBs).

A total of 3,324 counting tables will be used for the counting of polled votes, Chief Electoral Officer Patnaik said in an official release.

The counting operations will be conducted by the Returning Officers (ROs) with the help of Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).