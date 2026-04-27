CAPF to remain in West Bengal for 60 days after Assembly polls: Amit Shah

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been in Kolkata for over a week to intensify election campaigning in West Bengal, on Monday announced that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would remain in the State for 60 days after the second and final phase of polling.

Polling in all 294 Assembly constituencies across seven electoral districts is scheduled for Wednesday.

The first phase, covering 152 seats in 16 districts, was held on April 23 and recorded a voter turnout of 93%. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Political observers said the decision to retain central forces was aimed at maintaining peace in view of past instances of post-poll violence in the State, which has witnessed clashes resulting in loss of lives and damage to property, including homes.

Addressing an election rally in Behala, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, Shah urged voters to cast their ballots without fear.

“Brothers and sisters, go and vote on the 29th. Do not worry about Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee’s) supporters. The Election Commission has deployed CAPF personnel at every nook and corner. Even if the BJP comes to power after the elections, central forces will remain here for 60 more days,” he said.

Shah added that if voted to power, his party would take action against political violence and illegal immigration. He also reiterated the BJP’s commitment to implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the State.

He further stated that the practice of polygamy would not be permitted after May 4.