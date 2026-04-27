SIR exercise may boomerang for BJP, people in support of Mamata: TMC's Firhad Hakim

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim on Monday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could backfire on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that public support remained firmly with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Speaking to PTI during campaigning, Hakim said the BJP’s intensified outreach, marked by frequent visits from central leaders, had generated more “hype” than in previous elections but had not altered the ground reality.
"To me there is no difference. The BJP's hype is more this year because their central leaders are coming very frequently. The state BJP does not have its own footing in Bengal, so they need the support of national leaders. But, the people of Bengal are ready to vote for the TMC and choose Mamata Banerjee as chief minister for a fourth term," he said.
The Kolkata Mayor alleged that the SIR exercise had caused resentment among voters.
"If in a family of seven, two names are deleted, the rest of the family will be angry with the BJP and the Election Commission. Those who had a legitimate right to vote and could not, will remember this. The anger over the voter list issue may boomerang for the BJP," he said.
He added that the issue had worked to the TMC’s advantage. "Before every election, the BJP fights against the people of Bengal instead of fighting the opposition. We fought the Left politically for 34 years, but we never fought with the people. Last time it was the NRC, this time it is the voter list," he said.
He said that the revision exercise had affected all communities.
"When a computer does the matching, it does not know who is a Hindu and who is a Muslim. Any mismatch leads to deletion. Hindus are affected, Muslims are affected," he said.
He also attributed the frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to what he described as the BJP’s lack of credible State leadership. "They are campaigning here because there is no one in their state leadership whom people can depend upon. An election is held by the trust of people. In Bengal, that trust is with Mamata Banerjee," he said.
Dismissing the BJP’s interpretation of the high turnout in the first phase of polling, Hakim argued that the percentage appeared higher due to a reduced voter base. The first phase of polling to the 294-member Assembly on April 23 recorded a turnout of 93%. The second phase is scheduled for April 29, with counting on May 4.
"The base has come down after names were deleted. Naturally, the turnout percentage looks higher. That is nothing for the BJP to celebrate," he said.
Accusing the BJP of attempting to polarise voters, Hakim said: "We do not depend on infiltrators or Rohingyas. We depend on the people of Bengal. The BJP is trying to create communal division by raising these issues."
On governance priorities, he said the TMC would continue welfare initiatives while focusing more on employment and industrial growth. "We have carried out social reforms, improved healthcare and infrastructure. Those will continue. But, our attention now will be on employment and industrialisation," he said.
Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, Hakim said the TMC was headed for a decisive victory. "Anything above 200 (seats) is certain. I will not be surprised if it reaches 225 or even 235," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)