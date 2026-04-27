SIR exercise may boomerang for BJP, people in support of Mamata: TMC's Firhad Hakim

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim on Monday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could backfire on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that public support remained firmly with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to PTI during campaigning, Hakim said the BJP’s intensified outreach, marked by frequent visits from central leaders, had generated more “hype” than in previous elections but had not altered the ground reality.

"To me there is no difference. The BJP's hype is more this year because their central leaders are coming very frequently. The state BJP does not have its own footing in Bengal, so they need the support of national leaders. But, the people of Bengal are ready to vote for the TMC and choose Mamata Banerjee as chief minister for a fourth term," he said.

The Kolkata Mayor alleged that the SIR exercise had caused resentment among voters.

"If in a family of seven, two names are deleted, the rest of the family will be angry with the BJP and the Election Commission. Those who had a legitimate right to vote and could not, will remember this. The anger over the voter list issue may boomerang for the BJP," he said.

He added that the issue had worked to the TMC’s advantage. "Before every election, the BJP fights against the people of Bengal instead of fighting the opposition. We fought the Left politically for 34 years, but we never fought with the people. Last time it was the NRC, this time it is the voter list," he said.