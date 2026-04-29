Mamata, Suvendu circle same Bhabanipur booth; spar from distance without crossing paths

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari landed at the same polling booth area in Bhabanipur’s Chakraberia, amid allegations of intimidation and poll irregularities.

The incident occurred in ward 70, where Banerjee was already present outside the booth after receiving complaints from local TMC leaders about alleged intimidation.

The two leaders, however, did not come face-to-face or exchange courtesies.

Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to “rig” the election with the help of central forces, police observers and election officials.

Adhikari dismissed the charge as “frustration”, claiming the chief minister had realised that “not a single vote” was coming her way. He said Banerjee was “scared” as state police had been replaced by central forces.

“The Election Commission has deployed CAPFs here. If she has any problem, she should approach the EC. Why have 40-50 people come with her?” Adhikari said.

"Today is the day of voters. I have made it clear and will step up wherever needed. This time no one will be spared. People should be allowed to vote. I will win Bhabanipur with a margin of at least 30,000 votes," he added.

Banerjee, who usually steps out of her Kalighat residence only in the afternoon to cast her vote at Mitra Institution School, broke convention this time and hit the ground before 8 am, signalling the political stakes attached to the constituency and the larger battle for south Bengal.

As polling got underway in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the assembly elections, Banerjee moved through Chetla, Padmapukur and Chakraberia, visiting booths, speaking to local leaders and sitting outside the polling station in ward number 70 after complaints that the local councillor was allegedly being prevented from stepping out of his home.