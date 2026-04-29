Mamata, Suvendu circle same Bhabanipur booth; spar from distance without crossing paths

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari landed at the same polling booth area in Bhabanipur’s Chakraberia, amid allegations of intimidation and poll irregularities.
The incident occurred in ward 70, where Banerjee was already present outside the booth after receiving complaints from local TMC leaders about alleged intimidation.
The two leaders, however, did not come face-to-face or exchange courtesies.
Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to “rig” the election with the help of central forces, police observers and election officials.
Adhikari dismissed the charge as “frustration”, claiming the chief minister had realised that “not a single vote” was coming her way. He said Banerjee was “scared” as state police had been replaced by central forces.
“The Election Commission has deployed CAPFs here. If she has any problem, she should approach the EC. Why have 40-50 people come with her?” Adhikari said.
"Today is the day of voters. I have made it clear and will step up wherever needed. This time no one will be spared. People should be allowed to vote. I will win Bhabanipur with a margin of at least 30,000 votes," he added.
Banerjee, who usually steps out of her Kalighat residence only in the afternoon to cast her vote at Mitra Institution School, broke convention this time and hit the ground before 8 am, signalling the political stakes attached to the constituency and the larger battle for south Bengal.
As polling got underway in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the assembly elections, Banerjee moved through Chetla, Padmapukur and Chakraberia, visiting booths, speaking to local leaders and sitting outside the polling station in ward number 70 after complaints that the local councillor was allegedly being prevented from stepping out of his home.
"The BJP wants to rig this election. Elections in West Bengal are usually peaceful. Is there goonda raj here?" Banerjee told reporters, alleging that democratic norms had been severely compromised.
She accused central forces and election observers of acting at the BJP's behest and claimed TMC workers and leaders were being selectively targeted across districts.
"Several observers have come from outside and are acting as per the BJP's directions. They are going to police stations and creating pressure. They are calling for arresting all TMC agents. My party's youth president was picked up this morning and later released," she alleged.
Claiming that she and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had stayed awake through the night monitoring the situation, the chief minister said, "Atrocities took place across West Bengal last night. We were awake the entire night. Our workers are ready to die, but we will not allow democracy to be murdered."
Banerjee also alleged that outsiders were being brought into the constituency and all TMC flags had been removed before polling began.
Showing videos to reporters, she alleged that central forces had visited the house of the councillor of the ward 70 when only his wife was present.
"When central forces went there, his wife was alone at home. She was threatened and even told her phone could be taken away. Is this how elections are conducted?" she asked.
Earlier in the day, Banerjee visited the Chetla area and stopped near the residence of Kolkata Port TMC candidate and state minister Firhad Hakim, alleging harassment by central forces and poll observers.
"Late at night, they went to Hakim's house and banged on the door. His wife was there. Women were terrified," she said.
She also raised the issue of alleged unrest in Bhangar and accused the Election Commission of failing to ensure neutrality.
"These people are doing all these things and then asking for votes. Will people vote for them? They want to win by force," she said.
The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations and accused Banerjee of trying to create confusion after sensing public anger against the ruling party.
Adhikari, who offered prayers at two temples in the Khidirpur area before beginning his rounds, said the chief minister's early morning booth visits reflected desperation.
"She has realised that not a single vote is coming her way. Her frustration is at its peak," he said.
Taking a swipe at Banerjee's departure from her usual polling-day routine, Adhikari remarked, "If there is no pressure, the cat does not climb the tree."
"Doesn't matter where she goes, she will lose," he added, asserting that the Election Commission had made proper arrangements for free and fair polling.
Voting is underway in 142 constituencies across Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman -- districts that together form the political and electoral core of the state and the TMC's traditional southern fortress.
The outcome of this phase is considered crucial for both the ruling TMC and the BJP, which is seeking to make inroads into south Bengal after being restricted to just 18 of these 142 seats in 2021, while the TMC had won 123 and the ISF one.
The first phase of polling on April 23 had recorded a turnout of 93.19 per cent -- the highest ever in the state.
Polling will continue till 6 pm, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.