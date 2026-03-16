'One Battle After Another' wins best picture at the 98th Academy Awards

'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' wins best documentary feature

"'Mr Nobody Against Putin' is about how you lose your country. And what we saw when working with this footage is that you lose it through countless small, little acts of complicity," filmmaker David Borenstein said.

"We all face a moral choice, but luckily, even a nobody is more powerful than you think," he said.

'All the Empty Rooms' wins best documentary short

In this short directed by Joshua Seftel and produced by Conall Jones, journalist Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp document the empty bedrooms of children killed in school shootings over the course of seven years.

Gloria Cazares, whose child was killed in the Uvalde school shooting, accepted the award.

"My daughter, Jackie, was nine years old when she was killed in Uvalde. Since that day, her bedroom has been frozen in time," she said.

Jimmy Kimmel is back (again)

Jimmy Kimmel's return to the Oscars stage ("Wait, am I not hosting?") and ABC telecast where he served as host four times still can't possibly be as dramatic as the year he just had.

ABC and parent company Disney yanked his late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off the air in September for remarks he made following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel's indefinite suspension was celebrated by President Donald Trump. But it wouldn't even be a week before he returned to the air with much stronger ratings than before.

His jokes at Trump's expense prompted the president to post that ABC needed to "get the bum off the air."

But Kimmel instead got a contract extension in December.

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' gets win for best visual effects

The award recognizes the work of Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett.

'Frankenstein,' picks up another win

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau won best production design for the film.

'An intellectual cowboy who blazed his own trail'

Barbra Streisand's tribute to Robert Redford highlighted the late actor-director's history of defending press freedoms, protecting the environment and encouraging new voices in film.

"Bob had real backbone on and off the screen," she said.

Babs, as Redford used to call her, sang The Way We Were at the end of her tribute.

"I miss him now more than ever, even though he loved teasing me," she said, explaining how she got the nickname.

Rachel McAdams paid tribute to women — and Diane Keaton, in particular

"Believe me when I say there is an actress of my generation who was not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity," she said.

McAdams told the audience a Girl Scout song Keaton used to sing set on film sets:

"Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold. A circle is round, it has no end. That's how long, I will be your friend."

Reiner's actors join Billy Crystal onstage in tribute

Billy Crystal opened the in memoriam segment honoring his best friend, Rob Reiner.

He ticked off a list of Reiner's films, including When Harry Met Sally, starring Crystal and Meg Ryan, Stand By Me, Say Anything and This is Spinal Tap, among many others.

A photo of Reiner and his wife, Michelle Singer Reiner, appeared behind Crystal.

The Reiners were found dead in their Los Angeles home in December. Their son, Nick Reiner, has been charged in the deaths of his parents and has pleaded not guilty.

Having a slew of actors with longstanding ties to Reiner — Meg Ryan, Kiefer Sutherland, Fred Savage, Demi Moore, John Cusack, Ione Skye and many others — come on stage for the tribute was reminiscent of how the Academy did the same for director John Hughes at the Oscars 16 years ago.

Ryan Coogler, 'Sinners,' wins best original screenplay

For his first original film, not adapted from any source material, Coogler won the original screenplay Oscar — his very first. He's also up for more awards tonight.

Before accepting his award for original screenplay, Coogler embraced his wife, Zinzi Coogler, who is a producer and worked with him on Sinners. He then went down the line with his cast, hugging Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and, lastly, his frequent collaborator and friend, Michael B. Jordan.

During his speech, he asked the Sinners cast and crew to stand up. "You're all winners in my book," he said.

Paul Thomas Anderson, 'One Battle After Another,' wins best adapted screenplay

In adapting Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel about a subculture of aging rebels, Vineland, Anderson reworked everything from the timeline to the characters' names to more details than can be listed in brief.

But he does capture the humor, the cynicism and the sweep of Pynchon, the sense of a ragged community of outsiders caught up by forces far beyond even its own paranoid assumptions.

"I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we're handing off to them," Anderson said.

Sean Penn, best supporting actor winner, has skipped the Oscars, again

He won as supporting actor for One Battle After Another.

"Sean Penn couldn't be here this evening," presenter Kieran Culkin said. "Or didn't want to, so I'll be accepting the award on his behalf."

Penn did little campaigning this awards season, and also stayed away from the Actor Awards and BAFTA Awards, where he won trophies.

It's not the first time Penn has no-showed at the Oscars.

The 65-year-old actor has never appeared too attached to Hollywood hardware, whether he wins or loses. He previously gave one of his Oscars to Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.