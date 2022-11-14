Home Entertainment Hindi

Wishes pour in for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's 4th wedding anniversary

The duo first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon ki raasleela: Ram Leela.'

Published: 14th November 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: One of the most loved celebrity couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on Monday, completed 4 years of their marriage. To mark this occasion, DeepVeer fan clubs took to their social media handles and dropped heartfelt wishes for the 'Ram-Leela' couple.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fail to shower on each other on social media.

The duo first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon ki raasleela: Ram Leela.'

The two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. On the first day, the couple tied the knot in a traditional south Indian manner and followed a Hindu ritual on the second day.

Deepila will be next seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

She will be also seen in 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film 'Proiect-K' along with south actor Prabhas. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to hit the theatres for Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he also has director Karan Johar's next 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2022.

Wishing the couple a very happy wedding anniversary.

