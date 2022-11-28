Home Entertainment Hindi

Did Varun Dhawan just confirm Kriti Sanon's relationship with Prabhas?

The speculations about Kriti and Prabhas's dating have been in news for quite some time though the actors have been tight-lipped about their relationship.

Published: 28th November 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas

Actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have got a positive response from the audience for their movie 'Bhediya'. Recently, a video of Varun hinting at the dating rumours of his co-star Kriti with Prabhas has been doing rounds on the internet.

During the promotions at the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', while interacting with Karan Johar, the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor hinted at Kriti's relationship.

When the filmmaker asked Varun about a list and why Kriti's name was not on it, the 'Main Tera Hero' actor replied "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath."

After his statement, Kriti was seen blushing.

The video was shared by one of the users on Twitter along with a caption, "Whaaaaaaattt ...... Joo meyy soch raha hoo, voo aap log bii?!. #KritiSanon #Prabhas !! #ProjectK"

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are sharing the screen in Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Project K'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

'Project K', is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

The speculations about Kriti and Prabhas's dating have been in news for quite some time. Though the actors have been tight-lipped about their relationship, fans are eagerly waiting for them to put the official stamp on it.

Meanwhile, the rumoured couple will be seen in 'Adipurush', the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut. It was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023; however, it will now hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

The film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Bhediya
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp