CBFC stalling to give certificate to my film 'Emergency', says Kangana Ranaut

NEW DELHI: Four days ahead of the scheduled premiere of Emergency, actor Kangana Ranaut has levelled allegations against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for stalling its certificate to delay the release.

Ranaut, who plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, said she will go to court if she doesn't get a clearance on the uncut version.

"An emergency has been imposed on my film too. It's a very hopeless state. I'm quite disappointed in our country and whatever the circumstances are. How much will we keep getting scared?," she told Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.