NHRC seeks action taken report on casting couch incidents in Bollywood

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to submit an action-taken report on casting couch incidents in the Bollywood film industry. The directive follows a petition filed by noted human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, who raised concerns over the issue.

Acting on the complaint, the NHRC has sought a detailed report within eight weeks. Tripathy, speaking exclusively to TNIE, highlighted the widespread prevalence of the casting couch across India, stating that it undermines the dignity and basic human rights of actors and actresses. He further pointed out that negligence and inaction by concerned authorities have allowed the issue to persist. The failure of government authorities in Maharashtra and other states to address the problem, he said, raises serious human rights concerns for those working in the film industry.

In its order, the NHRC stated that the complaint should be forwarded to the relevant authorities for appropriate action. It directed the concerned authority to take necessary steps within eight weeks, ensuring that the complainant or victim is involved in the process and informed about the action taken.

Following the NHRC’s directive, Devidas Kathale, senior police inspector at Sanpada police station in Navi Mumbai, responded by stating that if any actor or actress reports their stay within the jurisdiction and applies for security, the police station will protect in accordance with legal procedures and guidelines.