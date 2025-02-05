NHRC seeks action taken report on casting couch incidents in Bollywood

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to submit an action-taken report on casting couch incidents in the Bollywood film industry. The directive follows a petition filed by noted human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, who raised concerns over the issue.
Acting on the complaint, the NHRC has sought a detailed report within eight weeks. Tripathy, speaking exclusively to TNIE, highlighted the widespread prevalence of the casting couch across India, stating that it undermines the dignity and basic human rights of actors and actresses. He further pointed out that negligence and inaction by concerned authorities have allowed the issue to persist. The failure of government authorities in Maharashtra and other states to address the problem, he said, raises serious human rights concerns for those working in the film industry.
In its order, the NHRC stated that the complaint should be forwarded to the relevant authorities for appropriate action. It directed the concerned authority to take necessary steps within eight weeks, ensuring that the complainant or victim is involved in the process and informed about the action taken.
Following the NHRC’s directive, Devidas Kathale, senior police inspector at Sanpada police station in Navi Mumbai, responded by stating that if any actor or actress reports their stay within the jurisdiction and applies for security, the police station will protect in accordance with legal procedures and guidelines.
The issue of the casting couch has been a long-standing concern in the entertainment industry. Telugu film actress Sri Reddy had previously protested against the practice, exposing how powerful figures in the industry demand sexual favours from female actors. The controversy has also gripped the Odia film industry, where several actresses, including Prakruti Mishra, Jasmine Rath, and Pupul Bhuyan, have come forward with allegations against film producers.
Odia theatre artist Rani Priyadarshini confirmed the existence of the casting couch in Ollywood, stating that no newcomer gets a break without facing such demands. She added that those who compromised have seen their careers ruined, while those who resisted are now successful in the industry.
Sexual harassment and abuse of power have long plagued the entertainment industry. Actor Isha Koppikar recently revealed her own casting couch experience at the age of 18, shedding light on the ongoing struggle faced by aspiring talents. Tripathy emphasized that while Bollywood appears glamorous from the outside, there are many untold stories hidden behind the screen.
The term "casting couch" dates back to the early 20th century when Hollywood producers such as Samuel Goldwyn and Louis B. Mayer of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, along with Jack Warner of Warner Brothers, gained notoriety for allegedly exploiting actresses by offering roles in exchange for sexual favours. The NHRC’s intervention is expected to bring renewed focus to the issue and push for stricter measures to protect actors and actresses from such exploitation.