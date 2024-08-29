Report of a committee that probed sexual harassment in Telugu film industry yet to see the light of day

Amid the #MeToo movement in Kerala following the unveiling of the Justice Hema Committee report, it has come to light that the report of a committee that probed into sexual harassment and gender inequality in Telugu film and television industry is yet to see the light of day.
In 2019, following Tollywood's short-lived #MeToo movement, the Telangana government constituted a high-level committee comprising police officers, officials from various departments besides representatives from the film and television industry.
This committee formed a sub committee which looked into into sexual harassment complaints and the factors that contribute to an exploitative working environment, and gender equality in Telugu film industry.
A journalist Ayesha Minhaz, in a message posted on platform X said that the sub committee, between 2019 and 2022, met over 20 times. The committee met around 15 of the 24 crafts councils, which included the junior artists, dancers, makeup artists, and drivers, to understand the work conditions, presence of the ICCs, and reported cases of sexual harassment, nonpayment of wages, etc.
The subcommittee submitted its report over two years ago, in June 2022. The then-BRS government shelved it. Since Congress came to power in December 2023, members of civil society have reportedly made multiple requests to make the report public without much success.
The Telangana government should make the committee's findings and recommendations public so that there is some discussion and follow-up, she said.
In Kerala, unveiling of the Hema Committee report has created ripples in Malayalam film industry. Emboldened by the committee report, young actresses are coming forward to lodge complaint against actors and filmmakers. Those booked so far include director Ranjith and actor Siddique. Meanwhile, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has been disbanded.