'Kantara: Chapter 1' Movie Review: Visually stunning and compelling film traces the bloodlines of myth and power

Kantara: Chapter 1 Movie Review:

When Kantara hit the screens in 2022, it became a nationwide cultural phenomenon. It blended rustic, mythical, and primal elements into a cinematic ritual. Rishab Shetty delivered one of Indian cinema’s most unforgettable climaxes, where divinity seemed to descend on the screen to give us a memorable experience. Three years later, he returns with Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, a prequel that digs into the roots of the saga.

The phrase 'Cinema rooted in culture' gets repeated often, but in Rishab’s world, roots mean more than tradition. They represent truths about rituals, fears, gods, and the people who carry them. Set 1,500 years ago, this prequel feels more like folklore shared among people sitting around a fire.

Director: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram