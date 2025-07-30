Malayalam cinema gears up for a blockbuster Onam 2025

As Onam 2025 approaches, Malayalam cinema is bracing for one of its most anticipated festive seasons, with a stellar line-up of films promising a vibrant mix of genres, stars, and storytelling. Traditionally a prime box office period, the Onam window continues to be a high-stakes time for filmmakers, and this year’s slate looks particularly competitive.
Leading the pack is Hridayapoorvam, which marks the return of Mohanlal and veteran director Sathyan Anthikad in a nostalgic, heartwarming tale expected to resonate with family audiences. Fahadh Faasil takes the spotlight in Oodum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, a quirky comedy directed by Althaf Salim, generating buzz for its offbeat humour. Shane Nigam stars in Balti, a high-energy sports drama that promises both grit and emotion.
Adding a fresh twist to the mix is Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra, a superhero drama backed by Dulquer Salmaan, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor. Touted as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film, it marks an exciting leap into new territory.
Following the success of last year’s Kishkindha Kaandam and Ajayante Randam Moshanam, expectations are sky-high for 2025. With established icons and emerging talents vying for audience attention, the box office race is shaping up to be fierce.
Audiences can look forward to a cinematic celebration filled with emotion, spectacle, and innovation. As theatres prepare to welcome crowds during the end of August and early September, the big question remains: who will emerge as this Onam’s box office king? One thing is certain Malayalam cinema is ready to deliver a festival to remember.