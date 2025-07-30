Malayalam cinema gears up for a blockbuster Onam 2025

As Onam 2025 approaches, Malayalam cinema is bracing for one of its most anticipated festive seasons, with a stellar line-up of films promising a vibrant mix of genres, stars, and storytelling. Traditionally a prime box office period, the Onam window continues to be a high-stakes time for filmmakers, and this year’s slate looks particularly competitive.

Leading the pack is Hridayapoorvam, which marks the return of Mohanlal and veteran director Sathyan Anthikad in a nostalgic, heartwarming tale expected to resonate with family audiences. Fahadh Faasil takes the spotlight in Oodum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, a quirky comedy directed by Althaf Salim, generating buzz for its offbeat humour. Shane Nigam stars in Balti, a high-energy sports drama that promises both grit and emotion.

Adding a fresh twist to the mix is Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra, a superhero drama backed by Dulquer Salmaan, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen Gafoor. Touted as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film, it marks an exciting leap into new territory.