Government’s talent hunt goes quota way

NEW DELHI: Faced with the pulls and pressures of running a coalition government and a resurgent Opposition, the Modi 3.0 seems to be dragging its feet on major policy decisions ever since it assumed office this summer. The latest in the series is the Union government’s retreat on lateral entry appointments into civil services after coming under fire for not extending reservations for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates.

Succumbing to the pressure from the Opposition INDIA bloc and NDA allies JD (U), LJP (Ramvilas) and HAM, the Central government early this week, directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to cancel an advertisement for 45 lateral entry jobs in senior bureaucratic posts and mid-level government posts.

The rollback came within three days of publishing the advert, which sought experts to fill the posts of joint secretary, director and deputy secretary across 24 departments/ministries either through contract or deputation. It said experienced individuals from state and UT governments, research institutes, PSUs, universities and the private sector were eligible to apply.

What is lateral entry

While lateral entry appointments in bureaucracy is a decades old debate, it refers to recruitments from outside service cadres, to fill mid- and senior-level positions in Central or state ministries. The government says it wants to bring in the much-needed administrative reforms by recruiting people with either domain expertise or those with experience in policy-making or managerial skills for very specific roles.

In 2017, NITI Aayog, in its three-year Action Agenda, and the Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) on Governance in its report submitted in February 2017, recommended the induction of people at middle and senior management levels in the Union government. As per the recommendations, those who are recruited through this process would be part of the Central secretariat. They would be domain experts and can be recruited from private companies, PSUs or state governments. Candidates are hired on contracts for 3-5 years.