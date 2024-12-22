Process to impeach members of the higher judiciary

Past experiences

The impeachment notice against Justice Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, submitted in the Rajya Sabha, awaits Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s consideration. The motion cannot move forward without a green light from the Chairman, who has the authority to accept or reject it. Dhankhar himself faced an impeachment notice against him from the Congress-led Opposition, which accused him of partisanship in the House. The motion was rejected by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who ruled that it was severely flawed. Would the impeachment bid against Justice Yadav take the same trajectory? Or if allowed, what are the chances of its making the cut? Past experiences with impeaching judges may offer some clues. Till date, impeachment proceedings were formally initiated against a Supreme Court or High Court Judge only four times. Of these, one attempt succeeded in the Rajya Sabha but the judge resigned before the Lok Sabha could vote on it.

JUSTICE V RAMASWAMI

In 1993, Justice V Ramaswami of the Supreme Court faced impeachment motion for alleged gross misuse of office. The charges included misuse of public funds for his personal ‘extravagance’. However, the motion introduced in the Lok Sabha failed to secure two-thirds majority as only 196 Opposition MPs then voted in favour of impeaching.

JUSTICE SOUMITRA SEN

The next impeachment bid came in 2011, when a motion was moved in the Rajya Sabha against Justice Soumitra Sen of the Calcutta High Court. He was accused of misappropriation of funds he had received in his capacity as a High Court-appointed Receiver in 1984 and also suppressing information about the receipt of huge sums of money. Justice Sen resigned after the Rajya Sabha passed the impeachment motion with an overwhelming majority of 189 votes seeking his removal and just 17 against it. He was the first judge to have been impeached by the Upper House for misconduct.

JUSTICE J P PARDIWALA

Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala, who is now a Supreme Court judge, also had a brush with impeachment but narrowly escaped facing the motion. When he was serving as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in 2015, he made some comments against the reservation system in general while hearing a petition filed by Hardik Patel who was then spearheading the Patedar Andolan Samiti. Justice Pardiwala’s observation that reservations and corruption are the two things that stop the country from progressing kicked up a huge controversy. As many as 58 MPs initiated the impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha. Following a request from the state government, Justice Pardiwala expunged those remarks from his judgment and the matter was put to rest.

JUSTICE C V NAGARJUNA REDDY

In 2017, the Rajya Sabha witnessed an impeachment attempt by 61 MPs against Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy of the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana High Court on various charges. The accusations against him included misbehaving with a Dalit judge, disproportionate income and non-disclosure of assets and liabilities, and misconduct as an advocate. However, the motion failed twice as signatories to the petition withdrew their support. In the first attempt, 19 out of the 61 signatories withdrew support. Nine out of 54 signatories backed out in the second attempt.

Other impeachment bids

Two other judges fell short of facing formal impeachment -- Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court P D Dinakaran in 2011 and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in 2018. While Justice Dinakaran -- who faced allegations of corruption, land grab and abuse of judicial office -- resigned before impeachment could be initiated against him, the motion against CJI Dipak Misra — who faced charges of misconduct in relation to a medical college bribery case, and abuse of powers as the master of roster -- was rejected by the then R ajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Charges in the impeachment notice

The notice alleged that Justice Yadav prima facie engaged in hate speech and incitement to trigger communal disharmony in violation of the Constitution of India. It also charged that the judge prima facie showed that he targeted minorities and displayed bias and prejudice against them.

It said he entered into public debate or expressed views in public on political matters relating to a UCC, in violation of the Restatement of Values of Judicial Life, 1997. The notice claimed that the public remarks of the judge were inflammatory and prejudiced and directly targeted minority communities. “Justice Yadav’s actions contravene the directive principles enshrined under Article 51A(e) of the Constitution of India, which mandate promoting harmony and renouncing practices derogatory to the dignity of individuals,” the impeachment notice said.

“The statements, which have been widely documented and reported, encouraged animosity and division among different religious and communal groups, contravening the secular ethos of the Constitution,” the 55 signatories added.