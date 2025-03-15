Challenges in stemming dodgy migration abroad—why Indians risk illegal routes?

CHANDIGARH: Why do people of some means choose illegal immigration though it often entails doing menial jobs they refuse to do back home and lead a very hard life abroad?

Many of them find themselves juggling two-three jobs a day to somehow keep their heads above water. Hiring domestic help is out of the question because it's unaffordable. And the highly regulated medicare system is out of reach. They can't even buy basic medicines since they lack permanent residency status. Yet, the flow of people hoping for better job opportunities, higher wages and a more promising future continues.

US President Donald Trump's recent crackdown on illegal immigrants put the spotlight on the dodgy migration racket that has thrived for ages.

Lack of jobs, low wages, rural distress, social stigma and the lure of a better life - without wrapping their heads around the quality of life they would get to face abroad - are some of the reasons for the trend of illegal migration.

That they continue to be unaware of the ground reality in their wannabe destinations despite full connectivity through social media platforms is surprising.

While a section of the youth have the urge to build the future of their dreams abroad, increasingly entire families have been illegally migrating to developed nations like the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Taking legal routes like business or student visas are completely kosher. The problem is that not all such visitors intend to return, as they look for backdoor solutions to getting permanent residency if the legal door is shut.

There are many others who resort to risky illegal methods such as the Dunki route. Though the hardships people face while being smuggled through that route were showcased in the 2023 Hindi film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, it apparently hasn't acted as a deterrent.

Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, with their long histories of migration, are prime take-off points. Punjab, in particular, has the second-highest proportion of international migration after Kerala, with 13.34% of households having at least one family member abroad. Between 2016 and 2021, nearly 10 lakh people migrated from Punjab.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs data as on 2018, as many as 3.2 crore Indians live abroad, with 9.84 lakh people from Punjab migrating between 2016 and 2021—6 lakh for work and 3.79 lakh for education.

Their main destinations for emigration remain the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Italy, with Gulf countries continuing to attract unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled labourers.