Challenges in stemming dodgy migration abroad—why Indians risk illegal routes?

CHANDIGARH: Why do people of some means choose illegal immigration though it often entails doing menial jobs they refuse to do back home and lead a very hard life abroad?
Many of them find themselves juggling two-three jobs a day to somehow keep their heads above water. Hiring domestic help is out of the question because it's unaffordable. And the highly regulated medicare system is out of reach. They can't even buy basic medicines since they lack permanent residency status. Yet, the flow of people hoping for better job opportunities, higher wages and a more promising future continues.
US President Donald Trump's recent crackdown on illegal immigrants put the spotlight on the dodgy migration racket that has thrived for ages.
Lack of jobs, low wages, rural distress, social stigma and the lure of a better life - without wrapping their heads around the quality of life they would get to face abroad - are some of the reasons for the trend of illegal migration.
That they continue to be unaware of the ground reality in their wannabe destinations despite full connectivity through social media platforms is surprising.
While a section of the youth have the urge to build the future of their dreams abroad, increasingly entire families have been illegally migrating to developed nations like the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Taking legal routes like business or student visas are completely kosher. The problem is that not all such visitors intend to return, as they look for backdoor solutions to getting permanent residency if the legal door is shut.
There are many others who resort to risky illegal methods such as the Dunki route. Though the hardships people face while being smuggled through that route were showcased in the 2023 Hindi film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, it apparently hasn't acted as a deterrent.
Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, with their long histories of migration, are prime take-off points. Punjab, in particular, has the second-highest proportion of international migration after Kerala, with 13.34% of households having at least one family member abroad. Between 2016 and 2021, nearly 10 lakh people migrated from Punjab.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs data as on 2018, as many as 3.2 crore Indians live abroad, with 9.84 lakh people from Punjab migrating between 2016 and 2021—6 lakh for work and 3.79 lakh for education.
Their main destinations for emigration remain the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Italy, with Gulf countries continuing to attract unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled labourers.
The notorious ‘Dunki route’
The term Dunki originates from a Punjabi idiom meaning to hop from place to place. The Dunki route is an illegal immigration pathway from South America to the US, mainly starting in Brazil.
Migrants enter Peru or Ecuador, then proceed to Colombia before crossing the dangerous Panama jungle—a week-long journey where many encounter skeletons and bodies. From there, they move through Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Mexico before entering the US. Indian migrants typically fly to Brazil via Europe, Dubai or Africa before embarking on this treacherous route. Human traffickers, charge a bomb to facilitate their passage through perilous terrains.
The trend continued even after the 1996 Malta boat tragedy, in which 175 Punjabis died trying to reach Europe illegally. Illegal immigration slowed temporarily when Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand eased study visa policies, allowing students to apply for permanent residency.
However, the number of people adopting the 'Dunki route', spiked of late. Another growing trend is ‘contract marriages'. Many Punjabi men who cannot migrate independently, get married and sponsor women’s education abroad, later joining them on spouse visas.
Recently, 333 Indians, a part of them from Punjab, were deported from the US. A couple from Jaula Khurd village in SAS Nagar in Mohali paid Rs 80 lakh to an agent to help them reach US through the Dunki route, only to be deported. Both are now struggling with depression.
The husband’s father, a police officer, said, “The agents assured us they would send them legally, but deceived us. We first spoke to the agent eight months ago, and he promised they would reach the US within a week. Our last contact was on February 5, when they said they had crossed into the US after traveling through several countries.”
Survivors warn against taking this route due to mistreatment by agents who push them to keep pace during the trek across the Panama jungle. Those who fall ill or are injured in the jungle are often abandoned to die.
Immigration lawyer Shamsher Singh Sandhu said the Dunki route is on hold temporarily following Trump administration's crackdown. “But I am not sure for how long. Youths are eager to move abroad. We receive 50-60 inquiries daily for permanent residency or student visas,” he added.
Why are the youth leaving?
Lawyer Shamsher Singh Sandhu said unemployment and lack of job opportunities push youth abroad. “Even qualified individuals struggle here, but once abroad, they earn well according to their skills. The promise of better pay and quality of life is too strong to resist,” he said. Sandhu believes India needs better skill development programmes and industry-driven training to stop the exodus.
Families are migrating too. “Parents see no future for their children in India. If today’s graduates are struggling for jobs, what about the next generation?” asked Sandhu. “Every year, 1 to 1.5 lakh families apply for permanent residency, mostly for Canada.” He added that the rise in drug abuse, crime and poor law enforcement further prod people to move out.
Agricultural and social factors
Rush for lucre is the prime reason why Punjabi youth want to move to the US or Canada. One immigration agent said youth have no qualms in accepting menial jobs such as a truck driver or store-keeper rather than doing that some job in India, due to the remuneration.
Capt SP Singh, chairman of the Association of Licensed Immigration and Education Consultants (ALIEC), argues that job scarcity is only part of the problem. “Even MBA graduates and high IELTS (International English Language Testing System) scorers are using illegal routes instead of exploring local opportunities,” he said.
Developed nations actively attract international students because they contribute to the economy and serve as a cheap workforce. Many Indian students settle permanently after completing their studies.
Returning migrants often glorify their earnings and lifestyle but rarely reveal the challenges. “Many fail to highlight the struggles – low-end jobs, harsh working conditions and cultural adjustments,” said Singh.
Prof Amanpreet Singh Gill of Delhi University said Punjab’s agriculture-dependent economy leaves little scope for employment for sons of farmers. “With 200% crop density and mechanisation, there’s little scope for additional farm work. Land ownership was a key factor for marriage prospects at one point in time; today, a foreign visa is more desirable,” he said. Migration is not limited to the unemployed. Even those in stable government jobs are leaving due to frustration with political interference and bureaucracy.
For women, migration offers empowerment. “Middle class and rural women find financial independence and career growth abroad, which is hard to achieve in Punjab,” said Gill.
Prof Shalini Sharma of Punjab Agricultural University warns that unless local education and employment opportunities improve, more youth will leave. “With minimal industry and non-viable farming, there’s little reason to stay,” she said.
Prem Singh Bhangu, president of the All India Kisan Federation, said, most immigrants are from small or marginal farming families. Many sell their land to fund migration. Alleging that the Indian government wants to drive small farmers out of agriculture to benefit corporate interests, he said, “The claim that migration is due to failing agriculture is misleading. The government has failed to create local jobs and regulate agents who exploit desperate youth for money.”
Loopholes in the education system
The higher education system in Punjab has long been indifferent to the capacity-building and employability needs of its youth. This systemic apathy has fueled a migration culture, where young individuals see moving abroad as their only viable career option.
Educationist DS Rataul emphasised that Punjab’s outdated college and university curriculums fail to equip students with practical knowledge or industry-relevant skills; and neither the government nor society seems willing to bring meaningful changes. "Our system continues to churn out graduates unprepared for the job market. Linking education to industry needs is crucial," Rataul said.
He added that unemployment, declining agricultural land holdings, and a lack of awareness about agrarian diversification have led to societal distress, pushing the youth to seek opportunities abroad through both legal and illegal means.
Prof Amanpreet Singh Gill said, “With Australia and Canada offering a large number of study permits through IELTS in the early 2000s, Punjabi youth found a legal migration route into the international labour market.” He pointed out that these students contributed significantly to the local economies of host countries by paying tuition fees, renting accommodations and providing cheap labour.
Gill also pointed out how the growing demand for IELTS scores created an entire industry of coaching centres across Punjab. These centres often act as immigration consultants and, informally, as “marriage brokers” for IELTS brides.
Some affluent or struggling boys who fail to achieve the required IELTS score seek spouse visas as an alternative. In contrast, academically bright but financially constrained girls often consent to paper marriages to fund their education abroad. This has, in some cases, empowered rural women, though not all such arrangements succeed.
College enrolment and visa cap impact
Punjab has 225 private colleges, of which 142 are government-aided institutions. In 2022-23, nearly 50% of seats remained vacant due to the exodus of students seeking foreign education. However, recent visa restrictions by Canada and other countries unexpectedly benefited Punjab's education sector: the 2023-24 academic year saw a 20-25% increase in admissions across the state.
The New Education Policy (NEP) has also played a role in retaining students as it introduced flexibility, allowing students multiple entry and exit points. A student who completes one year of a four-year programme can leave with a certificate, after two years with a diploma, or re-enter formal education at a later stage, said an educationist. This structure provides students waiting for international admissions a means to continue learning rather than dropping out.
Dr S M Sharma, a former principal, said, “Many students have enrolled in six-month and one-year diploma courses to continue their studies while awaiting admissions abroad – a positive trend benefiting both students and educational institutions. However, IELTS centres in Punjab are holding onto students by fueling hopes of potential visa policy changes in Canada and other countries.”
Role of travel agents
Amritsar-based Khalsa University Pro-Chancellor Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina stressed the need for strict action against travel agents who exploit the desperation of unemployed youth. They deceive semi-literate young men and women with promises of greener pastures, only to send them illegally to the US and other countries.
A deep-rooted nexus between these agents, police, and political figures enable such activities, Chhina said. He also blames the lack of industry and skill-based education in Punjab for forcing its youth into menial jobs overseas.
Historical perspective
Migration from Punjab is not a new phenomenon. The Komagata Maru incident of 1914 marked the first large-scale attempt by Punjabis to settle in Canada, only to be forcibly sent back to Kolkata. The latest wave of exodus being largely concentrated among Jat Sikh households. The militancy of the 1980s and 1990s also witnessed a significant flight of Sikh youth, many citing persecution as the reason.
Findings from PAU study
A study titled Overseas Migration from Rural Punjab: Trends, Causes, and Consequences (2021-2023), conducted by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) professors Shalini Sharma, Amit Guleria, and Manjeet Kaur, found that unemployment and agricultural distress are not the only reasons for migration. Corruption and widespread drug abuse are also major contributing factors.
The findings reveal that over 70% of migrants were male, with nearly 60% aged 30 or younger, and about 8% below the age of 20. Canada emerged as the preferred destination, attracting 42% of migrants, followed by Dubai at 16% and Australia at 10%.
The study underscores governance issues as a major factor, with 62% of respondents citing poor governance and systemic problems as reasons for migration. Another 52% pointed to drug prevalence, while 51% blamed factionalism in villages. Only one-fourth of respondents listed debt as a cause.
Between 2016 and 2022, young and well-educated migrants moved to Canada, Australia, Italy, the UK, and the US, primarily on study visas. In contrast, middle-aged migrants with moderate education levels preferred Gulf countries for better earnings.
While migration to the Gulf is seen as a temporary loss for India, the report suggests that the exodus of young, skilled individuals to Western countries represent a permanent loss of productive talent, as they tend to take permanent residence in those countries.
In Punjab, the extent of migration was highest in the Majha region, covering Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Pathankot districts, and lowest in the Doaba region, which includes Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, and Kapurthala.
In districts such as Amritsar, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, and Ferozepur, nearly 30% of households reported at least one family member migrating.
In contrast, less than 10% of households in Kapurthala, Pathankot, Barnala, Bathinda, Patiala, Mohali, Muktsar, Fazilka, and Mansa had a migrant worker. Among men, work visas were the most sought-after, followed by study visas, while women primarily migrated on study visas, followed by spouse visas. Prior to 2015, men outnumbered women in migration trends, but since 2016, women have surpassed men.
The report also highlights the financial burden of migration, with youth spending between Rs 18 to 25 lakh on study visas, up to Rs 4 lakh on work or spouse visas, and Rs 25 to 30 lakh for illegal migration.
The study said more than 19% of migrants sold assets such as gold, land, houses, cars, or tractors to fund their journey, while 56% relied on borrowed money. It attributes the large-scale migration trend to economic and social challenges, including unemployment, low incomes, declining education and agricultural systems, lawlessness, and corruption.
Human trafficking
Not all Punjabi youth can afford legal study permits, leading many to fall prey to human trafficking agents and unscrupulous immigration lawyers exploit these migrants, charging exorbitant fees while taking them on perilous journeys.
Migrants recently deported from the US reported that they first traveled legally to a European, Middle Eastern, or South American country and are then smuggled into Mexico before crossing into the US, said a Punjab police officer.
Regulating immigration services
Capt Singh cites the need for stricter regulation of travel agents.
Under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act (2012) and its 2014 amendment, travel agents must display their license numbers outside their offices. However, illegal agents operate predominantly through social media, making them harder to track. Advertisements should be regulated to prevent deception. He also highlights gaps in police verification.
Police only check registered agents, ignoring those running illegal operations. Punjab has around 5,000 to 7,000 licensed agents, but the number of unauthorised ones remains unknown. Stronger enforcement is necessary to arrest the trend.