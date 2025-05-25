Why Chicken’s Neck is a perennial security challenge

NEW DELHI: The narrow Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck,” is once again at the centre of regional strategic attention — this time triggered by remarks from Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus during his recent China visit. Yunus referred to India’s Northeast as “landlocked,” implying its dependence on transit routes through Bangladesh. The comments have sparked swift diplomatic and economic responses from New Delhi, revealing the corridor’s deep-rooted strategic importance.

What is the Siliguri Corridor?

The Siliguri Corridor is a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal that connects India’s mainland to its northeastern states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Meghalaya, collectively known as the Seven Sisters. This land bridge, just about 22 kilometers wide at its narrowest point, lies between Nepal to the north and Bangladesh to the south.

Its geographical fragility and criticality have earned it the nickname “Chicken’s Neck” in strategic and military circles. Any disruption in this corridor — be it from military conflict, natural disaster, or internal unrest — would sever India’s northeastern states from the rest of the country.

Why it is back in the news

The recent tension emerged after Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s interim chief advisor, made pointed references to India’s “landlocked” Northeast in Beijing. Though subtle, the comment implied India’s dependence on Bangladeshi territory for transit to its own territory — a point India is deeply sensitive about.

In response, New Delhi promptly restricted certain Bangladeshi exports through its entry points, exempting the land-locked Nepal and Bhutan and accelerated work on alternative connectivity projects that bypass Bangladesh. Mainly among these is the long-talked about Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Project, which aims to connect Kolkata to Mizoram via Myanmar, reducing dependence on Bangladeshi transit routes.

This reaction is not just about infrastructure. It’s geopolitical signaling — a warning to Dhaka that undermining India’s strategic autonomy in the region comes with consequences, economic and political.