Ladakh’s journey from euphoria to unrest

On August 5, 2019, the streets of Leh, the largest town in Ladakh, erupted in elation. Firecrackers lit up the night sky, sweets were distributed, and locals rejoiced at the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision fulfilled a decades-long demand of the people of Leh: the carving out of Ladakh as a separate Union Territory (UT). Six years later, the same streets witnessed the bloodiest of protests in the region’s history, with four deaths and 80 injuries during a violent clash on September 24 last.

Two days after the violence, the police arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting the youth who went on a rampage.

Wangchuk continues to be in prison. The Union home ministry has just announced a judicial probe panel into the riots headed by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, addressing one of the demands of the protesters. A proposed silent march in Ladakh, too, has been foiled.

The euphoria of 2019 has given way to deep resentment, as Ladakh grapples with unfulfilled promises, loss of constitutional safeguards, and a growing demand for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Short of the Sixth Schedule, the Centre announced a domicile policy that reserves 85% of government jobs for locals. But Ladakhis say it is grossly insufficient.

The Sixth Schedule

The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 provides for the formation of autonomous administrative divisions - Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) that have legislative, judicial, and administrative autonomy within a state. It contains special provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the four north-eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

These councils, comprising up to 30 members (26 elected, 4 nominated by the Governor), have legislative, judicial and administrative powers. They can enact laws on land, forests, water, village administration, and social customs (subject to Governor’s assent), manage schools, markets, and infrastructure, and collect certain taxes.