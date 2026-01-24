The hidden labour behind 10-minute deliveries

Quick commerce, or colloquially, q-commerce, represents a distinct modality of e-commerce structured around the promise of ultra-rapid delivery of everyday essentials, typically within a window of 10 to 30 minutes. Operating through localised hubs or ‘dark stores’, it functions within tightly knit, hyper-local neighbourhood networks. Orders are placed via mobile applications, processed through algorithmic systems, and executed by app-based workers whose labour underwrites the sector’s defining imperative—speed. In March 2025, India’s leading quick-commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, together delivered over 48 lakh orders daily, nearly doubling their scale from the previous year and signalling a qualitative transformation in grocery consumption patterns across India’s urban landscape.

In January 2026, amid escalating safety concerns and widespread labour protests, India’s Union Ministry of Labour stepped in to curtail the ultra-fast “10-minute delivery” marketing claims. On 13 January 2026, following a series of deliberations between labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior executives from leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Zomato, the companies were urged to discontinue explicit “10-minute delivery” assertions across their advertisements, apps, and promotional materials. Consequently, Blinkit promptly amended its tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep,” while Swiggy, Zepto and others indicated imminent rebranding adjustments.

Global origins, Indian trajectory

The q-commerce model first emerged globally in the mid-2010s. Getir, founded in Turkey in 2015, is widely recognised as the earliest avatar to scale instant grocery delivery. Comparable models subsequently sprouted across Europe through companies such as Glovo and subsidiaries of Delivery Hero. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the transition of instant delivery from a niche convenience to a mass necessity.

In India, Swiggy launched Instamart in 2020 by extending its food-delivery infrastructure into groceries and household essentials. Grofers, founded in 2013, pivoted decisively towards a 10-minute delivery model in 2021 and rebranded as Blinkit, explicitly embracing the q-commerce paradigm. Zepto entered the market the same year as a q-commerce-only startup. The size and impact of this sector can be fathomed by the fact that on New Year’s Eve 2026, Zomato and Blinkit together fulfilled a record 75 lakh orders in a single day, serving over 63 lakh customers through more than 4.5 lakh delivery partners, even amid calls for a nationwide gig-worker strike.