Passport paradox: What it proves and what it doesn't

A senior External Affairs Ministry (MEA) official on Wednesday reiterated a legally correct but politically consequential distinction: a passport is a travel document, and not, by itself, conclusive proof of citizenship. The clarification was not new. But it revived an old and uncomfortable question in public discourse -- how can a document issued only after verifying citizenship not be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship?

On paper, the legal framework might be clear. Passports are issued under the Passports Act, 1967, while citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955. One regulates a document that also enables international travel. The other defines a person’s legal status as a citizen of India. Yet the lived reality is more complex. For most Indians, a passport is not just a travel document. It is one of the most authoritative expressions of nationality issued by the state. It carries the name of the Republic of India, is globally recognised, and is issued only after a detailed verification process. That is why the MEA’s clarification, though legally precise, appears counter-intuitive to many citizens. If a passport is not conclusive proof of citizenship, the natural question follows: what is?

Why did MEA say this?

A passport serves two functions: it facilitates international travel and identifies the holder as it attests the holder’s nationality. Citizenship, however, is a legal status defined exclusively under the Citizenship Act, 1955. The existence of a passport does not, by itself, resolve all possible legal disputes regarding citizenship. The government’s position rests on a technical but important distinction. A passport is evidence that the state accepted a claim of citizenship at the time of issuance. It is not, however, a legal declaration that cannot be questioned under any circumstance.

Doesn’t the law require citizenship before issuing a passport?

Yes. In most cases, it does. Section 5 of the Passports Act, 1967 empowers authorities to issue passports only after verifying an applicant’s credentials and conducting such inquiries as deemed necessary. More importantly, Section 6(2)(a) mandates that a passport must be refused if the applicant is not a citizen of India. This creates an ordinary and reasonable assumption: that anyone holding an Indian passport has already been found to be a citizen by the government after due scrutiny.. In most everyday contexts, this assumption holds true. That is precisely why passports are widely treated as strong proof of nationality.