Slipper thrown at Pappu Yadav over Ram temple skit; MP alleges bid on life

Independent MP Pappu Yadav was targeted with a slipper during a press conference at his residence on Sunday after he defended his skit inside the Parliament House complex on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple. The incident triggered a scuffle between his supporters and the alleged attacker.

Yadav was addressing the media amid the controversy over the protest staged on Friday, which has led to an FIR being registered in Varanasi against him, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Awadhesh Prasad for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

During the press conference, a man interrupted Yadav, questioned his actions and accused him of insulting Lord Ram before hurling a slipper at the MP. Yadav's supporters immediately overpowered the man, leading to a brief scuffle. Yadav later alleged that it was an attempt on his life.

According to police sources, the alleged attacker has been identified as 34-year-old Sumit, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh who works in an iron fabrication business in Ghaziabad. Police said he has no previous criminal record.

Police also said another man, identified as Happy, was waiting in an SUV parked outside Yadav's residence when the incident took place. Investigators are verifying their claims and probing the motive behind the attack.

The controversy stems from a protest staged by Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav inside the Parliament House complex on Friday.

Dressed in saffron attire, Yadav, along with other Opposition MPs, performed a skit near the Makar Dwar to protest the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As part of the demonstration, MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, placed money into donation boxes while Yadav slipped cash into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft of donations at the temple.

The BJP on Sunday accused Gandhi and Yadav of hurting Hindu sentiments and demanded that they publicly apologise.

However, a defiant Yadav said they were protesting to protect Sanatan and will not be cowed down by any number of FIRs.

His remarks came a day after an FIR was registered in Varanasi on a complaint by seers against him, Gandhi and Awadhesh Prasad. Separately, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other party leaders lodged a police complaint in Delhi.

The RSS affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) also criticised Gandhi and Yadav, alleging that the two leaders insulted Sanatan Dharma through the protest staged in the Parliament complex.

(With inputs from PTI)