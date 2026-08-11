Centre ready for Parliament debate on students' issues, says Rijiju; accuses Rahul of 'running away'

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the central government is ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on students’ protest while accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “running away” from a debate.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Rijiju said the government is willing to go beyond a statement and hold a full-fledged discussion on the issue.

“Rahul Gandhi ji has been saying from the beginning that the home minister should make a statement. We are saying, why just a statement? We will have a full discussion. A statement is only a formal written document. We are ready to go beyond a statement and have a full-fledged discussion for the entire day, or even for two days, and give answers to every single point,” he said.

Rijiju also said a detailed discussion will bring clarity on all aspects related to students’ protest.

“The protest has several aspects. If we discuss it in detail, everything will come out in the open and the truth will become clear,” he said.

The minister said that NDA MPs have also urged Rahul Gandhi not to “run away” from the debate.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress has again run away from a discussion. Today, our NDA colleagues also demanded that Rahul Gandhi should not run away. But he has run away again today,” Rijiju said.

The government made the offer on Monday and it is prepared to provide detailed answers on the students’ issue, he said.