SC directs 19 states, UTs to declare cancer 'notifiable disease' for early detection, proper patient care

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the 19 states and Union territories that have not yet done so to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" to facilitate early detection and ensure proper care for patients.

The direction came after the court was informed that 17 of the 36 states and UTs had already notified cancer as a "notified disease", following recommendations made by a parliamentary standing committee.

The court had, on December 12 last year, issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and all the states and UTs on a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by renowned doctor Anurag Srivastava, seeking a direction to declare cancer a "notifiable disease" across the country to ensure early detection and proper care of patients.

On Tuesday, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the Centre as to why it is not issuing "some mandatory guidelines for all states/UTs", saying there should be uniform policy.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, appearing in the court for the Centre, said health is a state subject.

"Moreover, 17 states have notified the disease," the law officer said.

"We direct remaining states/UTs to consider the above-stated recommendations and take appropriate decisions. Compliance affidavits have to be filed," the CJI said.