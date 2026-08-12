Jharkhand assembly ends in uproar as CM Soren slams opposition over student protests

RANCHI: The monsoon session of the Jharkhand assembly ended on a stormy note on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren hitting back at the opposition over allegations of a lathi-charge on protesters during the ongoing student protest.

As the opposition continued raising slogans during Soren’s address, BJP MLA CP Singh waved a bundle of Rs 500 notes, accusing the government of selling jobs for money. In response, Soren called the BJP a “clique of traders” and alleged that it sought to buy democracy with money power.

The house witnessed repeated disruptions, slogan-shouting and demonstrations before Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto adjourned the proceedings sine die a day ahead of the schedule.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Soren said its members once duped people in saffron robes and were now trying to mislead the people by posing as students. His remarks triggered a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition benches.

BJP MLAs had been persistently targeting the Jharkhand government over students’ demands and alleged examination irregularities.

Responding to the allegations, Soren said the government remains committed to addressing the students’ concerns. “The government is sensitive to the students' issues and is seriously considering their demands,” he said. He iterated his commitment to finding a solution through dialogue.

Earlier, the day’s proceedings got off to a chaotic start, with the house barely functioning for a few minutes. As Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav raised the issue of the student protests, BJP legislators entered the well of the house carrying posters and began raising slogans.