Jharkhand assembly ends in uproar as CM Soren slams opposition over student protests

RANCHI: The monsoon session of the Jharkhand assembly ended on a stormy note on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren hitting back at the opposition over allegations of a lathi-charge on protesters during the ongoing student protest.
As the opposition continued raising slogans during Soren’s address, BJP MLA CP Singh waved a bundle of Rs 500 notes, accusing the government of selling jobs for money. In response, Soren called the BJP a “clique of traders” and alleged that it sought to buy democracy with money power.
The house witnessed repeated disruptions, slogan-shouting and demonstrations before Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto adjourned the proceedings sine die a day ahead of the schedule.
Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Soren said its members once duped people in saffron robes and were now trying to mislead the people by posing as students. His remarks triggered a heated exchange between the ruling and opposition benches.
BJP MLAs had been persistently targeting the Jharkhand government over students’ demands and alleged examination irregularities.
Responding to the allegations, Soren said the government remains committed to addressing the students’ concerns. “The government is sensitive to the students' issues and is seriously considering their demands,” he said. He iterated his commitment to finding a solution through dialogue.
Earlier, the day’s proceedings got off to a chaotic start, with the house barely functioning for a few minutes. As Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav raised the issue of the student protests, BJP legislators entered the well of the house carrying posters and began raising slogans.
Yadav said the students had been protesting peacefully and accused the opposition of attempting to shield anti-social elements. His remarks triggered a sharp reaction from BJP members, following which MLAs from the ruling coalition also entered the Well.
Members from both sides raised slogans, disrupting proceedings despite repeated appeals from the speaker to return to their seats.
As the uproar continued, the speaker was forced to adjourn the house until noon.
When the house resumed, the opposition continued to demand an explanation from the government over the alleged lathi-charge on students. Responding to the opposition’s attack, Soren accused it of attempting to turn the student movement into a political campaign. He described the opposition as “parasites” and alleged that it had lost its own political strength and was now trying to project itself by taking shelter behind students.
The chief minister said the government had already decided to cancel certain examinations and order investigations wherever irregularities were suspected. He maintained that the decisions were being taken in the larger interest of students and job aspirants.
Soren also said the government was consulting institutions such as IITs, IIMs and XLRI to bring structural improvements to the examination system and prevent such controversies in the future.
The opposition, meanwhile, remained firm in its demand for accountability over the action against protesting students. Continuous slogan-shouting and disruptions prevented normal legislative business from being conducted.