Jharkhand protest: Students to burn Soren and Rahul effigies, gherao CM's residence Aug 20

Students protesting against alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations on Saturday accused the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress of playing politics with their issues, and announced they would gherao Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on August 20, demanding his resignation.
The protesters said they would also burn effigies of the chief minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi across all 24 districts of the state on Sunday, alleging that the ruling JMM-Congress alliance had "failed to take concrete action" on their demands.
They also demanded that Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the "CM is not listening" to him.
The protesters took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ranchi on Saturday to mark the country's 80th Independence Day and to press their demand for greater transparency and reform of the recruitment examination system.
The protest under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch entered its 22nd day, with thousands of students and job aspirants, including two wheelchair-bound demonstrators on fast, taking part in the 'Tiranga Yatra' from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium — the site of the ongoing agitation — to Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi. Carrying national flags, the protesters raised slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".
"We will gherao the chief minister's residence on August 20. We seek his resignation as both the JMM and the Congress are playing politics with us. We also demand that Rahul Gandhi withdraw support from the JMM-led coalition if the CM is not listening to him," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.
The protesters said they would not withdraw the demonstration until the government addressed their demands, including cancellation of examinations in which alleged irregularities were found, and an independent probe into the recruitment process.
The students' platform has sought a CBI investigation, or an inquiry by a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand, into the alleged exam irregularities. It has also demanded the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL test and certain Jharkhand PSC examinations it considers suspicious.
The protesters appealed to students across Jharkhand to assemble in Ranchi for the proposed gherao of CM Soren's residence on August 20, and said they would not withdraw their agitation until their demands were met.
They also targeted Gandhi, saying he had expressed support for students but that "no concrete action" had followed. The students' platform demanded that Congress withdraw support from the JMM-led government if it was unwilling to act on their concerns.
"We demanded CM Hemant Soren's resignation as the government failed to cancel JSSC-CGL and the JPSC examinations in which irregularities were found," the student leader said.
JLKM leader Devendra Mahto, who has been on a fast for 14 days, alleged that police had prevented him from leaving Sadar Hospital to take part in the march. Videos purportedly showing Mahto scuffling with security personnel while attempting to leave the hospital were widely circulated on social media.
The protesters maintained that their movement was not limited to certain examinations but concerned the credibility of the entire recruitment system and the future of thousands of young job aspirants.
"Independence doesn't just mean freedom from the British, but also freedom from inequality of opportunities, corruption and injustice," the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch said, urging young people to raise their voices peacefully for their rights.
Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren accused the Hemant Soren government of running a "despotic government" and questioned its reluctance to recommend a CBI probe into the allegations.
Speaking to journalists at Bhuiyandih in Jamshedpur, Champai Soren said hundreds of students away from their homes were compelled to remain at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium even on Independence Day.
"If you are not a part of a job-selling racket, what is the problem in recommending a CBI probe?" he asked.
The state government, however, sought to reassure job aspirants by announcing measures aimed at making the recruitment process more transparent and secure.
In his Independence Day address, the chief minister said questions surrounding the recruitment examinations had shaken the trust of an entire generation of job aspirants.
He assured students that investigations into the alleged irregularities would be conducted impartially and that anyone found guilty would face strict legal action, irrespective of influence or position.
Soren also cautioned against declaring anyone guilty without evidence and said justice must be based on facts. He stressed that merely apprehending those responsible for the irregularities would not be enough, and called for systemic reforms to prevent manipulation of examinations in future.
Among the measures outlined by the government are a time-bound annual examination calendar, technology-secured examinations, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, and multi-level accountability in the recruitment process.
The state government has also launched the "Students' Voice with Students" campaign to seek suggestions from students, teachers, educationists and parents on reforms to the examination system.
Soren said creating employment opportunities was among the government's top priorities. He maintained that the objective was not merely to fill vacant government posts but also to create wider employment opportunities through recruitment agencies and other avenues.
He described paper leaks as a national problem while stressing that Jharkhand had a responsibility to ensure fair and credible examinations.
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also expressed concern over alleged examination malpractice, saying question-paper leaks undermine the morale and prospects of students who seek success through hard work and talent.
(With inputs from PTI)