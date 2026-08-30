UGC-NET results out: 97,434 qualify for PhD, over 4,200 qualify for research fellowship

NEW DELHI: A total of 97,434 candidates have qualified for PhD in the UGC-NET 2026 exams, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced.

Overall, 4,241 have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts. The much-delayed results have been announced for 6,07,151 candidates who appeared for 84 subjects held in June and July.

The results have been made public on the NTA's website.

The UGC-NET ran into controversy after three of 87 exams — Commerce, English and Sociology — were cancelled due to multiple typographical and factual errors. They are scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10.

The UGC-NET exams were held on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30 and July 5 across 655 examination centres in 286 cities. “Candidates who qualified for Assistant Professor and Ph.D admissions were 45,904,” the NTA said.

Details of the cut-off marks for each subject and different categories have been uploaded on the website.

To allow candidates to challenge the answers, the NTA uploaded the provisional answer keys and recorded responses on the website from August 16 to 18.

The second round of the UGC-NET exam 2026 will be held in December.

The scores of the joint Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-UGC NET exam have also been released by the agency. A total of 1,50,057 candidates took the exam on July 17 and 18 for five subjects across 224 cities.

The NTA said it has also released the results of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute-All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) and the All India Competitive Exam (AICE) JRF/Senior Research Fellowship (PhD) on its website.

A statement from the NTA said the admit cards for the September 1 re-exam for 49 students of the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) have been released. They were unable to appear for their exams due to a power failure at the centre on August 22.