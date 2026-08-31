SC refuses to hear PIL for mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol at fuel pumps

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday, in its order, refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre and others to ensure mandatory and uniform labelling on every dispensing nozzle at petrol pumps, disclosing the exact percentage of ethanol in petrol.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice M M Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale -- while dismissing the plea filed by petitioner, Narendra Kumar Goswami -- however, granted him the liberty to approach the concerned High Court with his grievances.

During the hearing in the case before the top court, Goswami argued that consumers have the right to know the composition of the fuel they are purchasing and pointed to the absence of any ethanol-content disclosure on petrol receipts.

"See the receipt, there is no mention of ethanol. I have the right to know," Goswami submitted.

Hearing these submissions, the Attorney General (AG) R Venkatramani, who was present in the courtroom for the Union of India, objected to the plea and said, "He wants the Government of India to be answerable to him!"

The court did not find any merit in the petition and refused to pass any order or direction in the case.