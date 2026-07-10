PM Modi arrives in New Zealand on historic first PM visit in 40 years; to hold talks with Luxon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in New Zealand on the final leg of his three-nation visit, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and address the Indian diaspora.

This marks the first visit by an Indian prime minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

Modi was received by Luxon at the airport, where the two leaders exchanged a warm hug.

“Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport,” Modi said in a post on X.

“This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland,” he said.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “This historic visit is set to strengthen bilateral ties and unlock new avenues of cooperation across several areas especially trade, defence, sports, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.”

Calling it as a “special welcome in Auckland!”, the MEA in another post on X said the iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark Modi's visit to New Zealand, “symbolising the friendship between our two countries.”