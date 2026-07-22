Parliament adjourned amid NEET row; Centre says ready for debate, Opposition demands Pradhan's resignation

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday after repeated disruptions by the Opposition over the NEET paper leak and the police action against protesters during Monday's 'Sansad Chalo' march, even as the Centre reiterated its willingness to hold a detailed debate on the issue.

In the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to discuss the NEET paper leak, but added that the Speaker would decide the rule, date and duration of the discussion after consulting floor leaders of all parties.

Rijiju added that the government was ready for a "detailed" discussion "as the people should know the steps taken by the government."

He accused the Opposition of taking to the streets instead of debating the issue in Parliament and said sensitive issues concerning the youth should be discussed in the House.

Street protests will not yield results, Rijiju underlined.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said the Opposition was also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Our demand is simple. When the entire nation is feeling the pain of our students - all other business of the House should be set aside and this burning issue should be top priority for Parliament," Venugopal told the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said he had heard the views of all sides and noted the government's willingness to hold a discussion with an open mind. He urged Opposition parties to participate in a detailed debate instead of disrupting proceedings.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Opposition was bound to protest on the streets if the interests of students and the youth were harmed. Amid sloganeering by Opposition members, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Most Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs wore black clothes in the House to protest the NEET paper leak and the police crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar and other locations.