'Democracy is finished': Priyanka Gandhi says opposition not being allowed to speak in Parliament

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, dressed in black in solidarity with protesting students, sharply condemned the government on Wednesday, saying that "democracy is finished".

She accused the administration of being "undemocratic" by repeatedly blocking opposition leaders from debating critical youth and education issues on the floor of the House.

Referring to the Congress' protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi said the biggest thing in democracy is freedom of expression and right to peaceful protest.

"There is nothing undemocratic about that. What is undemocratic is what is happening in Parliament and on the streets," she said.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition MPs, dressed in black, staged a protest outside Parliament on Wednesday against the alleged police brutality on protesting students.

"In Parliament, debate is not being allowed. The Leader of Opposition is not allowed to speak, and neither are other opposition leaders.

Whenever they rise to speak, they are stopped," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"The Speaker says he has to ask the government whether a debate can take place. What is this? Democracy is finished," the Congress general secretary said.