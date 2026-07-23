Wildlife first: WII rejects Uttarakhand’s road-widening plan threatening tiger corridor and 3,811 trees

DEHRADUN: The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has opposed the proposed widening of the 22-km Pipalkoti–Pashulok Barrage road after its field study confirmed the presence of tigers and several other wild species along the route.
The institute has submitted its findings to the Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD), warning that widening the existing single-lane road could disrupt a crucial wildlife corridor, require large-scale tree felling and affect the eco-sensitive landscape near the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the Shivalik forests.
The stretch, also known as the Jagmohan Motor Road, connects Pashulok Barrage, Garud Chatti and Pipalkoti. Although permission for the road was granted in 1987 before the area received tiger reserve status, the PWD had proposed widening it to accommodate the growing volume of traffic.
The proposal was placed before the State Wildlife Board in 2025.
Considering the ecological sensitivity of the area, the board directed the department to commission a detailed study by the WII before proceeding with the project.
Sources said camera traps installed during the study captured images of tigers and other wildlife at locations where widening had been proposed, confirming regular animal movement across the road alignment.
Based on the evidence, the WII did not support the project in its present form. Another major concern is the scale of tree loss. Forest department sources said the original proposal estimated that 3,811 trees would have to be felled to widen the road.
The high number was among the key reasons behind the decision to conduct a comprehensive ecological assessment. With the conventional widening plan facing objections, the PWD is now exploring alternatives such as an elevated road or wildlife underpasses.
The department has requested the WII to undertake another study and recommend a design that would improve connectivity without obstructing animal movement or causing extensive environmental damage.
“We have asked the WII to examine the feasibility of alternative options. The road is necessary, and an elevated stretch has also been suggested,” PWD Engineer-in-Chief Rajesh Chandra Sharma told TNIE.
“Whatever measures the WII recommends to ensure the free movement of wildlife can be incorporated into the revised proposal,” he added.
Executive Engineer Nirbhay Singh said an elevated alignment could offer multiple benefits. “We have requested the WII to reassess options such as an elevated road or underpasses.
An elevated stretch could reduce the travel distance by nearly two kilometres, minimise tree felling and allow wildlife to move without disruption,” Singh said.
Officials said the revised plan would be prepared only after receiving the institute’s recommendations, with ecological safeguards expected to remain central to the project.