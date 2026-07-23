Wildlife first: WII rejects Uttarakhand’s road-widening plan threatening tiger corridor and 3,811 trees

DEHRADUN: The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has opposed the proposed widening of the 22-km Pipalkoti–Pashulok Barrage road after its field study confirmed the presence of tigers and several other wild species along the route.

The institute has submitted its findings to the Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD), warning that widening the existing single-lane road could disrupt a crucial wildlife corridor, require large-scale tree felling and affect the eco-sensitive landscape near the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the Shivalik forests.

The stretch, also known as the Jagmohan Motor Road, connects Pashulok Barrage, Garud Chatti and Pipalkoti. Although permission for the road was granted in 1987 before the area received tiger reserve status, the PWD had proposed widening it to accommodate the growing volume of traffic.

The proposal was placed before the State Wildlife Board in 2025.

Considering the ecological sensitivity of the area, the board directed the department to commission a detailed study by the WII before proceeding with the project.

Sources said camera traps installed during the study captured images of tigers and other wildlife at locations where widening had been proposed, confirming regular animal movement across the road alignment.

Based on the evidence, the WII did not support the project in its present form. Another major concern is the scale of tree loss. Forest department sources said the original proposal estimated that 3,811 trees would have to be felled to widen the road.