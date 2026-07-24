CJP's nationwide protest day today after Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide protest on Friday, urging students and youth across the country to march in solidarity with those who faced police action during the recent demonstrations and to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The nationwide mobilisation comes as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike. While Wangchuk has called off his fast, the CJP said the larger agitation for accountability in the education system would continue.

The latest call comes amid the Centre's announcement that it will set up fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials in paper leak cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the proposed anti-NEET bill, which seeks to introduce stringent measures against examination fraud and paper leaks, will be discussed at the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday before being introduced in Parliament.

The CJP, however, has maintained that legislative measures alone are insufficient. The outfit has reiterated its demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, alleging that repeated examination leaks point to a larger systemic failure that requires political accountability.