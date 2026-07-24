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Jantar Mantar protest LIVE | Sonam Wangchuk ends fast; CJP says protest will continue until Pradhan resigns

CJP welcomed the end of Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike but said its Jantar Mantar protest will continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda offers a drink to social activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk as Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh looks on during the breaking of Wangchuk's 26-day indefinite hunger strike, at Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda offers a drink to social activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk as Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh looks on during the breaking of Wangchuk's 26-day indefinite hunger strike, at Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram.Photo | PTIM
TNIE online desk
Summary

The Cockroach Janta Party's indefinite protest entered its 35th day on Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with demonstrators vowing to continue their agitation amid heightened security despite activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike. The group has been leading peaceful protest over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and greater accountability in the examination system. The agitation escalated after police resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to disperse protesters marching towards Parliament during the "Sansad Chalo" march.

Top developments

  • Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike after assurances that students' concerns would be raised in Parliament.

  • CJP welcomed Wangchuk's decision but said its peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan resigns.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced fast-track courts for paper leak cases, promising swift action against those responsible.

  • The Opposition has intensified its attack on the Centre, alleging excessive police action against protesters.

  • The Delhi High Court is hearing a PIL seeking a probe into the CJP-led protest and related incidents.

'More strict action' against paper leaks will be announced today: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday late night announced that the government is going to take more strict actions against paper leaks in the meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held on Friday.

In a video message in Hindi, Modi said, “More strict actions against paper leaks will come in tomorrow’s cabinet.”

He said the government has taken a decision to constitute a fast-track court and directed the departments to work on constituting it and also other strict measures.

“The departments have informed me late night that the draft proposal in this regard with provision of strict punishment is ready and the same will be taken up during the meeting of the Union cabinet. After discussing the matter with my cabinet colleagues, we will take a final decision.”

READ STORY HERE

'Relieved', says CJP founder Dipke, but vows to continue protest till Pradhan resigns

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said it was "relieved and grateful" that activist Sonam Wangchuk had ended his 26-day hunger strike, but asserted that its peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his "extraordinary courage and sacrifice".

"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," Dipke said.

"The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he added.

Sonam Wangchuk breaks 26-day fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike after the Centre assured him that his demands would be addressed.

He called off the fast after Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram around midnight on Thursday and conveyed the government's assurances.

"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days," Wangchuk said in a post on X.

READ STORY HERE.

‘Stop terrorising kids’: CJP says students detained for carrying food to Jantar Mantar

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das that Delhi Police detained three youths at Nizamuddin Police Station for allegedly carrying food to Jantar Mantar.

Das also alleged that several youngsters had been detained without reason and criticised the police crackdown in central Delhi. “Stop terrorising young kids RIGHT NOW!” he wrote on X.

'Peace and only peace is my way', what Sonam Wangchuk said before breaking fast

Before breaking his hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk appealed for peace, urging protesters not to resort to violence despite reports of unrest elsewhere.

In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote, "PEACE & ONLY PEACE IS MY WAY." He said that while the protest at Jantar Mantar remained peaceful, he was "pained to learn that elsewhere some antisocial elements are taking advantage of the peaceful protests to provoke violence."

"No matter what the other side does our response must only be flowers. Please keep this tradition at all costs," he added.

Sonam Wangchuk
abhijeet dipke
Jantar Mantar protests
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Key Events

'Relieved', says CJP founder Dipke, but vows to continue protest till Pradhan resigns

Sonam Wangchuk breaks 26-day fast

‘Stop terrorising kids’: CJP says students detained for carrying food to Jantar Mantar

'Peace and only peace is my way', what Sonam Wangchuk said before breaking fast