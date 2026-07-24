Jantar Mantar protest LIVE | Sonam Wangchuk ends fast; CJP says protest will continue until Pradhan resigns

Before breaking his hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk appealed for peace, urging protesters not to resort to violence despite reports of unrest elsewhere.
In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote, "PEACE & ONLY PEACE IS MY WAY." He said that while the protest at Jantar Mantar remained peaceful, he was "pained to learn that elsewhere some antisocial elements are taking advantage of the peaceful protests to provoke violence."
"No matter what the other side does our response must only be flowers. Please keep this tradition at all costs," he added.