Jantar Mantar protest LIVE | Sonam Wangchuk ends fast; CJP says protest will continue until Pradhan resigns

CJP welcomed the end of Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike but said its Jantar Mantar protest will continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda offers a drink to social activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk as Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh looks on during the breaking of Wangchuk's 26-day indefinite hunger strike, at Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram. Photo | PTIM