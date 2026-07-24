CJP's nationwide protest today after Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide protest on Friday, urging students and youth across the country to march in solidarity with those who faced police action during the recent demonstrations and to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The nationwide mobilisation comes as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike. While Wangchuk has called off his fast, the CJP said the larger agitation for accountability in the education system would continue.
The latest call comes amid the Centre's announcement that it will set up fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials in paper leak cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the proposed anti-NEET bill, which seeks to introduce stringent measures against examination fraud and paper leaks, will be discussed at the Union Cabinet meeting on Friday before being introduced in Parliament.
The CJP, however, has maintained that legislative measures alone are insufficient. The outfit has reiterated its demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, alleging that repeated examination leaks point to a larger systemic failure that requires political accountability.
Rejecting the Centre's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, the organisation termed the move a "distraction" that does not address the root cause of the crisis.
"Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. Fast-track courts are not the solution," the outfit said in a post on X.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the issue was one of governance rather than delays in prosecution.
"The announcement of fast-track courts is not a real solution. It is merely a distraction. The youth are demanding accountability, and that accountability must begin with the education minister," he said.
Meanwhile, representatives of the CJP are also scheduled to hold talks with the Centre later on Friday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi after both sides agreed on a neutral venue.
The meeting is expected to focus on the outfit's key demands, including a comprehensive probe into the alleged examination irregularities, action against those responsible for paper leaks, and the resignation of the Union education minister.
The nationwide protest follows more than a month of demonstrations led by the CJP, including its sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the "Sansad Chalo" march, which witnessed clashes between protesters and police.
(With inputs from PTI)