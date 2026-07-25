'This is just beginning': Students vow to keep fighting after Pradhan's resignation ends Jantar Mantar protest

NEW DELHI: The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan marked the end of a 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, but for many of the young demonstrators, it was not the end of a movement. If anything, they said, it was the beginning of a generation finding its collective voice.

As celebrations gradually gave way to reflection, protesters spoke not just about what they had achieved, but about what they hoped would come next.

“This is what we wanted,” said one protester, Ilyana. “But what should never be forgotten is that one issue brought this entire country together. It should remain a lesson for the next time people disagree with a government's actions. And the government should remember for life how important it is to remain for the people.”

Many described the victory as deeply personal.

“My parents kept telling me that nothing would happen. Today I'll go home and tell them that my generation has won. I don't think they'll ever stop me from joining a peaceful protest again. In fact, many parents must be regretting not allowing their children to come here,” said another supporter, Vinay.

For 37-year-old doctor Misha Bharti, who joined the protest despite being a mother to a four-year-old daughter, the movement carried significance beyond the immediate issue of the NEET paper leak.

“I am a millennial mother, and I am proud that one day I will be able to tell my daughter that I stood here thinking about her future. This wasn't just a protest. It became a revolution.”

Others hoped the resignation would send a strong message on accountability.

Pooja, a third-year BA student who travelled from Varanasi to Delhi for the protest, said she hoped those involved in examination irregularities would realise there are consequences.