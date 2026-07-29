'He lied': BJP rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim Amit Shah ordered firing at student protesters

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of spreading confusion and inciting anarchy for political gains, the BJP on Wednesday rejected as a "lie" Gandhi's claim that police fired bullets at students during their July 20 march to Parliament following Home Minister Amit Shah's order.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Gandhi for his remarks that Shah travels in a convoy of 30 cars because he is scared.

"It is a lie. Even the prime minister's cavalcade perhaps does not have 30 cars. Rahul Gandhi, come and show me where are those 30 cars that you saw in Amit Shah's convoy," the BJP MP said.

On Gandhi's remarks in the Lok Sabha that the Union home minister "trembles in fear", Patra hit back and said Shah is the man who makes Naxalites and terrorists tremble in fear.

The BJP's response came after Gandhi alleged that Shah had authorised police excesses and firing against student protesters, triggering a massive uproar in the Lok Sabha during a debate on a bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law.

The BJP hit back, accusing the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha of telling a "bundle of lies", and demanded that he apologise for "misusing" the House by making "baseless" allegations.

"Rahul Gandhi said that bullets were fired at the students. He lied. No bullet was fired.

He also lied that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the firing," Patra said, asking, "When no bullets were fired, where does the question of anyone ordering firing arise?"

Patra alleged that Gandhi and the Congress are engaged in spreading confusion and inciting anarchy by peddling falsehood because they cannot return to power by winning elections.

(With inputs from PTI)