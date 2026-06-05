Hyperscale data centre specialist AirTrunk to invest Rs 3 lakh crore in India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that AirTrunk, an Asia-Pacific and Middle East technology company, plans to invest more than Rs 3 lakh crore in India and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2030 following his meeting with founder and CEO Robin Khuda.

The leading hyperscale data centre specialist said the investment would support the expansion of India's digital infrastructure and position the country as a cornerstone of its global growth strategy.

"India's digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum. AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 30 billion) in India and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity. This is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem," Modi said in a post on X.