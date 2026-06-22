Rs 370 biryani remark row: Comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra appear before NCW

NEW DELHI: Stand-up comedian Pranit More, Gurugram-based web developer Himanshu Jangra, and comedian Madhur Virli appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday in connection with remarks allegedly detrimental to women's dignity.

The NCW had taken suo motu cognisance of a video shared by Pranit More featuring a crowd-work interaction in which 22-year-old Himanshu Jangra allegedly made a remark equating a woman's dignity with a "Rs 370 biryani."

The statement sparked widespread outrage on social media and raised concerns about misogynistic narratives and the portrayal of women in an objectionable and derogatory manner.

More and Jangra appeared at the NCW office in Okhla for a hearing in connection with the remarks.

Following the backlash on social media, both More and Jangra apologised for the incident. Jangra also deactivated his Instagram account. A Gurugram-based firm where he worked terminated his employment over the "Rs 370 biryani" remark.

In a statement issued on June 11, the NCW said it had taken suo motu cognisance of the viral video footage from a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded.

The Commission expressed serious concern over the content of the viral video and the manner in which the alleged conduct was trivialised and presented as entertainment before an audience.

"The Commission observed that the normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity, and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women's safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence," the NCW said.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also wrote to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking immediate, stringent, and time-bound action. The Commission also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR).

Further, the Commission sought information on measures proposed by the state police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for promoting, encouraging, or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women.

"The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the incident and reiterated that consent is non-negotiable. Any attempt to portray sexual coercion, entitlement, or disrespect towards a woman's autonomy as humour or entertainment is unacceptable and contrary to the principles of equality, dignity, and safety guaranteed to women under the Constitution and laws of India," the Commission said.

The Commission had also summoned comedian Madhur Virli in a separate matter over his derogatory remarks about women during a stand-up act. A 2024 video of the comedian resurfaced in which he made a rape joke. He later apologised.