SC takes suo motu cognisance of Twisha Sharma dowry death case, hearing on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged dowry death of 33-year-old Noida resident and former Miss Pune winner Twisha Sharma, and will hear the case on Monday.

Considering the severity and brutal nature of the case, along with media reports and other surrounding circumstances, the apex court initiated a suo motu case titled In Re: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of Young Woman at Matrimonial Home.

According to the causelist, the suo motu matter will be heard on Monday, May 25, by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The case was registered around 6.30 pm on Saturday based on “media reports and other attending circumstances.”

Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, a practising advocate, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former district judge, have been accused of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Samarth Singh was taken into custody from the Jabalpur District Court premises after his failed attempt to surrender there following the withdrawal of his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He has been remanded to seven days of police custody.

Meanwhile, the MP Police have moved the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.