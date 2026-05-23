SC takes suo motu cognisance of Twisha Sharma dowry death case, hearing on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged dowry death of 33-year-old Noida resident and former Miss Pune winner Twisha Sharma, and will hear the case on Monday.
Considering the severity and brutal nature of the case, along with media reports and other surrounding circumstances, the apex court initiated a suo motu case titled In Re: Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of Young Woman at Matrimonial Home.
According to the causelist, the suo motu matter will be heard on Monday, May 25, by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The case was registered around 6.30 pm on Saturday based on “media reports and other attending circumstances.”
Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, a practising advocate, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former district judge, have been accused of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.
Samarth Singh was taken into custody from the Jabalpur District Court premises after his failed attempt to surrender there following the withdrawal of his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He has been remanded to seven days of police custody.
Meanwhile, the MP Police have moved the High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.
Giribala, a retired district and sessions judge and current chairperson of the Bhopal Consumer Court, was granted anticipatory bail last week by a Bhopal court. She is named in the FIR registered in the death case.
Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.
The couple had met each other through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025 after approval from both families.
Twisha's family had, in their complaint, accused the in-laws of persistent domestic violence and harassment, and therefore had demanded a second post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of her death. The High Court on Friday allowed their petition for a second autopsy.