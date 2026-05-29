Day after resigning as Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

A day after stepping down as Karnataka Chief Minister, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah met President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

Siddaramaiah, accompanied by his son Yathindra, is understood to have discussed his future role within the party leadership.

The meeting is seen as significance as the veteran leader has already declined a Rajya Sabha berth and expressed his preference to remain active in Karnataka rather than take up a role at the Centre.

He is also likely to press for Cabinet positions for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka government, including the post of Deputy Chief Minister, sources added.

Siddaramaiah thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the state and informed him that he had resigned from the chief minister's post as asked, the sources said.

According to the sources, Siddaramaiah later met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the new government formation in Karnataka and his future role in the party.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who was present during Siddaramaiah's hour-long meeting with Rahul Gandhi, said, "It was a very pleasant meeting. They discussed multiple issues."

Asked if the transition will be smooth in Karnataka, he said, "Absolutely. There is no hurdle in the smooth tradition of power in the state."

Siddaramaiah is expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge later in the day to discuss the political transition and government formation. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala was present during Siddaramaiah’s meeting with the Gandhis.