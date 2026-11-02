5-6 lakh people attended INDIA bloc rally; BJP must now call its rallies 'humein bachao': Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday claimed that 5-6 lakh people attended the INDIA bloc's "vote chori" rally, alleging that the massive turnout had worried the BJP and reflected people's desire to peacefully protest against the government.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Sibal said instead of 'Loktantra Bachao', the ruling party should call its rallies "humein bachao (save us)".

Sibal's remarks come a day after the INDIA bloc held a mega 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged electoral irregularities and voter list revision.

"By my own estimate, there were roughly 5 to 6 lakh people present, as Connaught Place and all adjacent connecting roads were completely jammed. There was virtually no space to be seen," Sibal said at a press conference here.

"This visible turnout seems to have caused them (BJP) some worry. I heard they are organising their own 'Loktantra Bachao' rallies, with their national president reportedly reaching Rohtak with just 100 to 200 people.

"Rather than calling it a 'Loktantra Bachao' or 'Desh Bachao' rally, they should realistically call it 'Humein Bachao' rally," Sibal said, taking a swipe at the BJP.

More importantly, if 6 lakh people assemble peacefully in one place without a single incident of violence, it proves that the citizens of India will protest against this government, but will do so peacefully, he said.

"This raises a critical question: who instigated the violence when protests were first held at Jantar Mantar. At Jantar Mantar, our youth were sitting on a peaceful hunger strike, protesting and seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

"I urge the government to investigate who was responsible for that violence, because I know they are aware of who did it, though they will not investigate. Who brought the truck loaded with stones and who were the plainclothes individuals stationed there without uniforms," he said.