Paper leak impact: NTA to appoint retired armed forces personnel as observers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is creating a permanent pool of independent observers, including retired armed forces and paramilitary personnel and retired state and Central government officers, as part of a wider overhaul of the examination system following security breaches and allegations of irregularities.

The agency, which was at the centre of controversy following a question paper leak for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG earlier this year, is also seeking applications from eligible institutions and organisations that own or operate suitable infrastructure and wish to be empanelled as examination centres.

In two separate Expressions of Interest (EOIs) rolled out earlier this week, the agency has sought applications from eligible persons and institutions for the purpose.

The NTA conducts a large number of national-level entrance and eligibility examinations each year, including NEET-UG, JEE-Main, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, CUET (UG and PG) and others, across several thousand test centres spread throughout the country and abroad.

"On the day of each examination, NTA deploys an independent Observer at every test centre. The Observer is NTA's own representative at the centre, distinct from and in addition to the City Coordinator and Centre Superintendent, and is entrusted with monitoring the fairness, security and smooth conduct of the examination and reporting directly to NTA," the EOI document read.

"To meet this requirement in a timely and reliable manner across an annual examination cycle, NTA proposes to build and maintain a standing, pre-verified pool of empanelled Observers, drawn from retired and serving academic and administrative staff of government institutions, from which exam-wise deployment orders can be issued well in advance of each examination," it added.

The application for observers is being sought in three categories: Retired central and state government officers; retired armed forces or paramilitary personnel; and retired or serving teachers and professors from government schools, colleges and universities.

"For test centres located outside India, NTA shall ordinarily empanel Observers from among Indian nationals resident in the same city as the test centre, including serving and retired officials of the Indian Mission in that country, retired officers of the Ministry of External Affairs, and other Indian nationals of eligible profile locally available," it said.