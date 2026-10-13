Nilekani pitches tech-driven reforms to tackle question paper leaks at Bloomberg forum

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who heads the high-powered task force on exam reforms, on Tuesday said the issue of question paper leaks can be addressed with a "systematic" approach and advocated the use of technology to deal with the problem.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 in New Delhi, Nilekani said the issue of exam paper leaks is a "solvable" issue and needs the use of technology.

"If you look at it systematically and go to root causes of why it's happening and use technology to solve it... they are solvable issues," he said.

Nilekani further noted that "these are all systemic issues which we will address in our committee. And I think the Prime Minister is very keen to implement our suggestions."

Nilekani heads the task force that was set up in July after the leak of the NEET-UG question paper in May led to the cancellation of the medical entrance exam and a re-test, triggering weeks of student protests across the country, which ended with the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.