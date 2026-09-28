Exam reforms: Nilekani-led task force consults ex-ISRO chief who headed Radhakrishnan Committee

The high-level task force on exam reforms, led by Nandan Nilekani, has consulted former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, who headed a panel constituted by the Centre following the 2024 NEET paper leak, officials said.

The task force set up in July is presently in the process of consulting various stakeholders and has also invited suggestions from students, parents, teachers, academic institutions, subject matter experts, industry organisations and exam-conducting bodies.

The Radhakrishnan Committee, which was set up in June 2024, submitted its recommendations in October that year. Centre then set up another panel called High Powered Steering Committee (HPSC), also headed by Radhakrishnan, to monitor implementation of the recommendations.

The Ministry of Education was in the process of implementing those suggestions when another paper leak for the medical entrance NEET this year blew up into a huge controversy, leading to widespread protests and ultimately the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A day after Pradhan's resignation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. The panel is yet to submit its report.

"The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) was set up under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani, former chairman, UIDAI, to study and recommend comprehensive reforms in the examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The HPTF is reviewing the exam processes and will recommend reforms to make the examination system robust, secure, transparent, trustworthy and future-ready," a senior official told PTI.