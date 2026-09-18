NEET reforms: Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered panel to submit first report by month-end, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that the Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered panel set up to recommend structural reforms in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has held extensive consultations and is likely to submit its first interim report by the end of September.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe that all suggestions had been placed before the panel, which had also consulted members of an earlier committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.

The bench directed the joint secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), who is assisting the Nilekani panel, to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken so far.

The court said institutionalising the NEET process was the key issue. “You must know that permanency of the entire system is key. There should be a permanent setup, permanent staff, permanent verticals. Very less deputation should be there. Only then a permanent structure will come up,” the bench told Mehta.