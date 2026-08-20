Why the NTA keeps failing India’s students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was created in 2018 with the promise of bringing scientific rigour, technological sophistication, and administrative neutrality to India’s examination system. Eight years later, it has become a byword for recurring crises. Every examination season now carries a sense of dread. Students approach national tests not with confidence but with the fear that a leak, an error, a cancellation, or a re‑test may upend months of preparation. The question confronting the country is no longer why the NTA fails occasionally, but why it fails with such disturbing regularity. The answer lies in a combination of structural weaknesses, ethical lapses, and a culture of bureaucratic impunity that has hollowed out the institution from within.

The recent sequence of failures has been particularly damaging. The cancellation of NEET‑UG after a paper leak affecting more than two million aspirants, followed by the withdrawal of the UGC‑NET examination due to factual errors, mistranslations, and repeated questions, has shaken public trust. Students’ organisations have taken to the streets, demanding accountability and even calling for the NTA’s dissolution. The government has responded by removing hundreds of subject experts, announcing multi‑layered question‑paper checks, and ordering a full audit of NTA processes. These steps, though necessary, do not address the deeper malaise that has made the NTA a fragile institution incapable of delivering flawless examinations.

At the heart of the problem is a chronic shortage of permanent staff. The NTA operates with a skeletal workforce and outsources critical functions to private vendors. Question‑paper setting, translation, proofreading, exam‑centre operations, and even technical infrastructure are handled by external agencies. This excessive dependence on outsourcing has created opaque chains of responsibility. When errors occur, no one is clearly accountable. When leaks happen, the trail often leads to intermediaries outside the NTA’s direct control. Outsourcing was meant to bring flexibility; instead, it has produced fragmentation and a diffusion of responsibility that undermines the integrity of examinations.

Security failures have compounded the problem. Despite claims of encrypted transmission, GPS‑tracked logistics, and biometric verification, paper leaks have become distressingly common. Investigations into recent leaks have uncovered organised networks operating through encrypted messaging platforms, selling access to question papers and facilitating cheating. The NTA’s security architecture, impressive on paper, has repeatedly collapsed in practice. Each leak erodes public faith further, and each re‑test imposes emotional and financial costs on students who have already endured immense pressure.