Why the NTA keeps failing India’s students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was created in 2018 with the promise of bringing scientific rigour, technological sophistication, and administrative neutrality to India’s examination system. Eight years later, it has become a byword for recurring crises. Every examination season now carries a sense of dread. Students approach national tests not with confidence but with the fear that a leak, an error, a cancellation, or a re‑test may upend months of preparation. The question confronting the country is no longer why the NTA fails occasionally, but why it fails with such disturbing regularity. The answer lies in a combination of structural weaknesses, ethical lapses, and a culture of bureaucratic impunity that has hollowed out the institution from within.
The recent sequence of failures has been particularly damaging. The cancellation of NEET‑UG after a paper leak affecting more than two million aspirants, followed by the withdrawal of the UGC‑NET examination due to factual errors, mistranslations, and repeated questions, has shaken public trust. Students’ organisations have taken to the streets, demanding accountability and even calling for the NTA’s dissolution. The government has responded by removing hundreds of subject experts, announcing multi‑layered question‑paper checks, and ordering a full audit of NTA processes. These steps, though necessary, do not address the deeper malaise that has made the NTA a fragile institution incapable of delivering flawless examinations.
At the heart of the problem is a chronic shortage of permanent staff. The NTA operates with a skeletal workforce and outsources critical functions to private vendors. Question‑paper setting, translation, proofreading, exam‑centre operations, and even technical infrastructure are handled by external agencies. This excessive dependence on outsourcing has created opaque chains of responsibility. When errors occur, no one is clearly accountable. When leaks happen, the trail often leads to intermediaries outside the NTA’s direct control. Outsourcing was meant to bring flexibility; instead, it has produced fragmentation and a diffusion of responsibility that undermines the integrity of examinations.
Security failures have compounded the problem. Despite claims of encrypted transmission, GPS‑tracked logistics, and biometric verification, paper leaks have become distressingly common. Investigations into recent leaks have uncovered organised networks operating through encrypted messaging platforms, selling access to question papers and facilitating cheating. The NTA’s security architecture, impressive on paper, has repeatedly collapsed in practice. Each leak erodes public faith further, and each re‑test imposes emotional and financial costs on students who have already endured immense pressure.
Quality control in question‑paper setting has been equally deficient. The UGC‑NET fiasco revealed glaring errors—incorrect facts, mistranslations, and repeated questions across sets. These are not minor lapses; they reflect systemic negligence. The removal of hundreds of experts is an implicit admission that the NTA’s question‑paper ecosystem is broken. The absence of leadership stability has worsened matters. After the 2024 NEET controversy, the NTA functioned without a full‑time head for over a year, leaving the institution adrift at a time when it needed firm direction.
Yet the most corrosive factor is bureaucratic unaccountability. When examinations collapse, students suffer, ministers resign, but senior bureaucrats rarely face consequences. The recent transfer of the Education Secretary following the NET fiasco is a familiar ritual in Indian governance. Transfer is presented as action but is little more than administrative theatre. It neither investigates negligence nor punishes wrongdoing. It merely relocates responsibility. In a system where dismissal is rare and inquiry is slow, transfer becomes the preferred gesture—visible, convenient, and ultimately meaningless. It is an eye‑wash that protects the powerful while offering no justice to the millions of students whose futures depend on these examinations.
The ethical environment surrounding national examinations has also deteriorated. India’s exam ecosystem has spawned a parallel industry of coaching centres, paper‑leak syndicates, and corrupt intermediaries. Investigations into NEET‑UG leaks have revealed organised criminal networks exploiting vulnerabilities in the system. The NTA’s weaknesses have become opportunities for unethical practices that thrive in the shadows. Students, meanwhile, are left navigating an extraction machine that drains their resources while offering no guarantee of fairness.
If India is to restore trust in its examination system, reform must be structural rather than cosmetic. The NTA needs a permanent, skilled workforce capable of handling core functions internally. Outsourcing must be restricted to non‑critical tasks. Security protocols must be redesigned with real‑time audit trails and compartmentalised paper‑setting teams insulated from external influence. An independent examination regulator should be established to audit processes, investigate failures, and publish findings. Most importantly, bureaucratic accountability must be enforced. Transfers must give way to measurable consequences. Senior officials responsible for repeated failures must face inquiry and removal where warranted. Anything less is an insult to the millions of young Indians whose futures hinge on these examinations.
The NTA’s repeated failures are not accidents; they are symptoms of a structurally flawed, ethically compromised, and accountability‑averse system. India cannot afford an examination body that collapses year after year. Reform must be deep, urgent, and uncompromising. Until then, students will continue to pay the price for a system that refuses to fix itself.
Col Guru Saday Batabyal (Retd), PhD, FRHistS, FRAS, is a veteran who led India’s first UN Peacekeeping contingent in Lebanon and later represented India in a UN–USA conflict‑resolution initiative in Manila. A dual Fellow of the Royal Historical and Royal Asiatic Societies, he is a widely published author and a leading analyst of policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs.