CHANDIGARH: Jailed Member of Parliament and chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ today reached his village, Jallupur Khera, in Amritsar district and attended his grandmother Charan Kaur's cremation amid tight security arrangements, as he has been granted a three-hour parole.
Singh returned to Punjab after more than three and a half years in Central Jail at Dibrugarh in Assam, as thousands attended the last rites ceremony of the radical leader’s grandmother.
After reaching his native village at 12 noon, Amritpal met his family members and paid floral tributes to his grandmother. Only select family members were allowed to meet Singh, who was brought from the Amritsar airport to his village in a convoy of police vehicles.
The state police had restricted the movement of the general public near his residence, while the main gathering was at the cremation site outside the village.
Videos and pictures appeared on social media showing the Khadoor Sahib MP entering his residence with folded hands. In a video, Singh could be seen embracing one of his relatives.
After spending about one-and-a-half hours at his house, Singh led the funeral procession in a tractor-trolley carrying his grandmother’s mortal remains to the cremation site outside the village.
He was accompanied by senior leaders of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and family members, including his father, Tarsem Singh, who lit the funeral pyre.
While going from his house in the village to the cremation site, Amritpal acknowledged the wishes of scores of his supporters who had gathered along the procession route, showering him with flower petals and raising slogans of ‘Sat Sri Akal’.
He folded his hands and just smiled, as stringent conditions imposed by the state barred him from addressing the media or the public.
A podium had been erected in an open field, around 1.5 km from his house, where the cremation took place. The site was barricaded as part of the security arrangements.
A large number of people reached his native village from various parts of Punjab, thus leading to traffic congestion on roads leading to the village, which slowed the movement of visitors, with many unable to make their way to the cremation ground.
After the completion of the last rites, Amritpal Singh was taken back into police custody and left for Amritsar at 2:35 pm.
His counsel, Karamvir Singh Pannu, termed these restrictions a suppression of his constitutional rights, especially considering his status as an elected Member of Parliament.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said that the police had put in place robust law-and-order and traffic management measures to coordinate with judicial directives.
The 33-year-old MP was brought from Assam's Dibrugarh town to Delhi on Friday by a five-member Punjab Police team. He was kept at a safe house overnight before being flown to Amritsar on Saturday morning.
A Punjab Police escort subsequently transported him in a bulletproof vehicle to Jallupur Khera, where security personnel maintained a close watch throughout his visit, as around 1,000 police personnel were put on duty.
He had been lodged in a Dibrugarh jail since 2023 in connection with a case related to the attack on Ajnala police station.
The court in Amritsar granted him permission to attend the cremation on Tuesday, directing the Punjab government to ensure his physical presence at Jallupur Khera from 12 noon to 3 pm on November 21, subject to conditions laid down in its November 13 order.
The family had deferred the cremation until Amritpal could attend the last rites. The collection of ashes is scheduled for November 22 and the 'bhog' ceremony for November 23.
Charan Kaur (84) died on November 8 following a prolonged illness. The Khadoor Sahib MP was granted permission for three hours on November 14 as well, but could not be brought to Punjab as authorities expressed their inability to make arrangements at such short notice. His legal team subsequently moved a fresh plea.
Amritpal has been in custody since his arrest in February 2023 from Moga’s Rode village, following a clash at the Ajnala police station. His detention under the National Security Act (NSA) was extended in April 2024 and again in April 2025, but the NSA has now been dropped. He recently moved the Supreme Court challenging the latest extension of his detention.
Despite remaining in detention, Amritpal contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate and won the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency.
The family reportedly deposited approximately Rs 10 lakh towards the expenses of transporting Amritpal from Assam to Punjab and back under police escort.
The amount was required as part of the arrangements for his temporary release from custody, which permitted him to attend the funeral without being released from detention.