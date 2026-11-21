CHANDIGARH: Jailed Member of Parliament and chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ today reached his village, Jallupur Khera, in Amritsar district and attended his grandmother Charan Kaur's cremation amid tight security arrangements, as he has been granted a three-hour parole.

Singh returned to Punjab after more than three and a half years in Central Jail at Dibrugarh in Assam, as thousands attended the last rites ceremony of the radical leader’s grandmother.

After reaching his native village at 12 noon, Amritpal met his family members and paid floral tributes to his grandmother. Only select family members were allowed to meet Singh, who was brought from the Amritsar airport to his village in a convoy of police vehicles.

The state police had restricted the movement of the general public near his residence, while the main gathering was at the cremation site outside the village.

Videos and pictures appeared on social media showing the Khadoor Sahib MP entering his residence with folded hands. In a video, Singh could be seen embracing one of his relatives.

After spending about one-and-a-half hours at his house, Singh led the funeral procession in a tractor-trolley carrying his grandmother’s mortal remains to the cremation site outside the village.

He was accompanied by senior leaders of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and family members, including his father, Tarsem Singh, who lit the funeral pyre.