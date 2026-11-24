The BJP on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the Indian economy and electoral system during overseas visits, alleging that his attempts to revive his political career from foreign soil would find no acceptance among the people of India.

As several BJP leaders offered prayers at gurudwaras and performed community service on the occasion of Parkash Purab, they also pledged to work towards making the country, particularly Punjab, drug-free and hit out at opposition parties for allegedly failing to do enough to tackle the menace.

The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is being observed on Tuesday.

After offering prayers along with other BJP leaders at a gurudwara in Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told reporters that this pious occasion should also be used to pledge to make Punjab and the entire country free of drugs.

He further said the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index had stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India had emerged as one of Asia's leading powers.

"Goldman Sachs and the IMF have also described India as the fastest-growing major economy," he said.

Taking a swipe at Gandhi, Bhandari said, "He may make every effort to relaunch his political career from foreign soil, but a person whose every fibre is filled with hatred towards the country will never be accepted by its people."

"That is why the people of India will not accept Rahul Gandhi," he added.