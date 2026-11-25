The Congress will organise nationwide protest marches against "vote chori" on November 26, Constitution Day, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge scheduled to participate in a march in Lucknow.

The Congress has said that when a citizen's vote is stolen, every other right guaranteed by the Constitution becomes meaningless.

Congress general secretary Organisation K C Venugopal said in a statement that this fight is not about any one party, but about whether India will remain a democracy.

Kharge will join the Samvidhan Raksha March in Lucknow on November 26.

He said the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, placed before the nation documented evidence of "vote chori".

He highlighted "fake and duplicate" entries in Mahadevapura, systematic attempts to delete thousands of genuine voters in Aland, and serious "irregularities" in Haryana and other states, underscoring "systematic and mass manipulation" of electoral rolls.

"Instead of ordering an impartial inquiry, the Election Commission of India chose to dismiss these findings, demanded affidavits from the Leader of Opposition, and failed to share information sought by investigating agencies.

"Just months before the Bihar election, the Election Commission began the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It has since spread to twelve states and Union Territories in its second phase, and to sixteen states and three Union Territories in its third," he said.

Venugopal claimed that the stated aim is clean rolls, but "The effect is to make citizens prove they belong."

He said Bihar's draft roll alone lost over 65 lakh names, and across the three phases deletions are now believed to exceed 13 crore.

Those most at risk are the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, migrant workers and women who moved home after marriage, the very citizens Babasaheb and Gandhiji fought to empower, the Congress leader said.