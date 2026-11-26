The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider a plea filed by a lawyers' body seeking uniform guidelines and a standard operating procedure (SOP) to regulate protests.

The petition said that while dissent is an integral part of democracy, public demonstrations and protests must remain within legal limits and should not paralyse the national capital or disrupt the livelihoods of lawyers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Centre, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and others.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the lawyers' body.

The top court was hearing a plea by Lawyers Voice seeking directions for framing comprehensive, uniform and effective guidelines defining the responsibilities of organisers and participants at public protests.

"Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing the respondents to review, modify, formulate and implement a standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealing with public protests conducted in violation of applicable law, lawful restrictions or valid directions of the competent authorities, ensuring timely, coordinated action to ensure normal public life," the plea said.

The petition referred to the protests organised by CJP during July and October, 2026.

Referring to media reports, the petition said the Delhi Police, by way of a "one-time exemption", permitted the CJP to hold a Dharna at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, strictly between 10 am and 5 pm on the strength of the undertaking furnished by its organisers.